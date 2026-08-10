Padres Demote Trade Deadline Addition in Latest Roster Move

The San Diego Padres made a surprise post-trade deadline addition on Sunday, adding former All-Star outfielder Austin Jays on a major league contract.

The Padres tried and failed to add a bat before the trade deadline, but were able to scoop one up after the fact without giving up anything in return.

“You could argue you should trade somebody [for him]," manager Craig Stammen said, "and we didn’t have to trade anybody to get him."

The addition of Hays, however, meant the demotion of one of the team's deadline additions.

Infielder Gage Workman, who the Padres acquired from the Detroit Tigers alongside right-handed pitcher Casey Mize, was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Hays.

We have signed OF Austin Hays (No. 15) to a Major League contract and optioned INF Gage Workman to Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 9, 2026

Workman, 26, appeared in two games for the Padres, going 1-for-3 with three runs batted in. He showcased his versatility, playing in left field and at third base.

Gage Workman clears the bases with an RBI double



Welcome to the #Padres#forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/5s9YvjCNe0 — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) August 6, 2026

However, the Padres decided to option the left-handed hitting Workman for now, even with right-handed Jase Bowen also on the bench. The Padres value Bowen's speed and outfield defense, giving him the edge for now.

So, Workman will head to Triple-A, where he'll continue to serve as depth for the Padres organization. Across 30 career games at the major league level with the Padres, Tigers, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs, he's hitting .175 with two home run, 10 RBIs and an OPS of .558. He has experience at third base, shortstop, second base and in left field at the major league level.

Padres Excited to Have Austin Hays

As for Hays, both sides are excited for the partnership after the veteran outfielder was released by the White Sox last week.

Hays, 31, has appeared in 695 big league games over his nine-year career, hitting .262 with 85 home runs, 321 RBIs and an OPS of .747. He was an All-Star in 2023 and owns a career OPS of .822 against left-handed pitching.

“He’s a good right-handed bench bat,” Stammen said of Hays. “He’ll be able to play the outfield really well, one of those guys that, in his career, has hit lefty pitching really well. So he’s somebody that we can bring in to pinch-hit against a tough lefty, or someone that we can start against a lefty.”

Hays made an immediate impression, getting a pinch-hit, two-run home run in his first career at-bat as a Padre on Sunday night.

Welcome to San Diego, Austin! pic.twitter.com/YQ7mxwiNqo — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 10, 2026

“We’ve been missing that right-handed bat off the bench that we could throw in for a pinch-hit,” Stammen said. “Great swing by him.

"Welcome to the Padres, Austin Hays.”

Hays added: "It was a good feeling. I let out a lot of excitement there on that swing."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.