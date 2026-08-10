Padres' Newest All-Star Addition Ready to Help San Diego Reach Postseason

The San Diego Padres signed former All-Star outfielder Austin Hays on Sunday, giving the team another right-handed bat for the lineup.

Hays was released by the Chicago White Sox on Friday, but quickly latched on with the Padres. Now with San Diego, Hays is looking to help the Padres get into the postseason.

“If I get starts, I get starts; if I’ve got to come in off the bench and face some nasty lefties, I’m ready for that,” Hays said to reporters shortyly after joining the team. “Whatever they need me for, I’m ready for.”

Hays made his debut on Sunday against the Houston Astros, making headlines quickly around the Padres dugout. The veteran delivered a pinch-hit two-run home run in the eighth inning, showing his new team what type of impact he could have.

Hays has helped his teams make the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and the White Sox were on pace to do so before they released him.

The veteran wants to keep this streak going with the Padres.

“Trying to keep that streak alive,” he said.

Entering his debut with San Diego, Hays had only hit one home run on the season. The Padres' offense has been searching for another bat off the bench, and now Hays could provide the team with some needed depth.

Overall, Hays has hit .250 with two home runs and nine RBIs, while posting a .676 OPS for the year. His only All-Star appearance came in 2023 while with the Baltimore Orioles.

“We’ve been missing that right-handed bat off the bench that we could throw in for a pinch-hit,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “Great swing by him. Welcome to the Padres, Austin Hays.”

Playing for the Padres could help energize Hays, given where they are in the standings. San Diego also has plenty of star power up and down the roster, allowing Hays a chance to learn from some of the best in the league.

Hays is expected to help the Padres against left-handed pitching down the stretch, with the veteran dominating against lefties holding a career .816 OPS. This will be a new challenge for Hays, but he's ready to make his mark with the new team.

“We’re in August, there’s a lot of meaningful baseball to be played,” he said. “I left one contender and came over here to a really good ballclub that’s built to win and built to go all the way to the finish line.

“I’m really thankful that I’m getting the opportunity to join a team like that. My legs are feeling good. I’m feeling healthy at the right time. I was swinging it really good on my rehab assignment. So I’m confident, healthy and ready to go.”

The Padres made quick work of signing Hays, believing he could be a missing piece for the team. And at least through one game, Hays has proven the team to be correct.

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