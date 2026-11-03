Padres Emerging as 'Sleeper Team' for Tarik Skubal in Free Agency, Says Insider

The San Diego Padres have a well-known need at the top of their starting rotation.

If everyone from the group of Michael King, Casey Mize, Walker Buehler, Nick Pivetta, Robbie Ray and Griffin Canning sign elsewhere in free agency, the middle and back of the rotation could use help, too.

To that end, FanSided's Robert Murray dropped the names of both top-of-the-rotation starters in the 2026-27 free agent class as possible Padres targets: Freddy Peralta and Tarik Skubal.

Both pitchers would help a paper-thin Padres rotation in 2027 and beyond. Peralta, 30, was recently named MVP of the American League Championship Series. After a rocky start to the regular season with the New York Mets, the right-hander went 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in five postseason games with the AL champion Rays.

And then there's Skubal. The two-time Cy Young Award winner reportedly has interest in returning to Los Angeles after going from the Detroit Tigers to the Dodgers in a blockbuster midseason trade.

The left-hander is the obvious crown jewel of the free agent class, and is being predicted to sign the most lucrative contract ever for a pitcher. That immediately positions the Dodgers and New York Mets — owner Steve Cohen already doled out the largest contract ever for a position player — as the favorites within the industry to sign the 29-year-old left-hander.

Speaking on The Baseball Insiders on Monday, Murray said the Padres "might end up being the sleeper team for Tarik Skubal."

"That new ownership group there, they got a taste of what winning was like," Murray said. "They got to see how competitive that baseball team was. They got to see how [Petco Park] just absolutely rocks. They have a GM in AJ Preller who will explore anything. And I could see, very easily, the San Diego Padres exploring the waters for Tarik Skubal."

Murray noted that Preller already gave one Scott Boras client, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, the long-term contract (11 years, $280 million) he was seeking. He also speculated that Skubal could be looking for a $400 million deal.

"We're still figuring out this new ownership group, but you have to imagine if AJ Preller wants someone of that caliber, he's going to pitch every idea he can to that new ownership group," Murray said.

For now, the link between the Padres and Skubal is just conjecture. But Murray just offered a couple reasons not to rule it out.

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