3 Most Critical Padres Players Likely to Leave This Offseason

The San Diego Padres could have up to 17 free agents hit the open market this offseason.

While the Padres will look to bring back some of them, there will undoubtedly be plenty of roster turnover this winter.

Here's a look at three free agents that are very important to the Padres who will most likely be wearing new uniforms next year.

1. Michael King, SP

King has a $28 million player option that is expected to be declined as the right-hander is due for a significant raise on the open market.

King is widely regarded as the second-best starting pitcher who could hit free agency behind Tarik Skubal. It would be a surprise if he didn't come away with a nine-figure contract.

While the Padres would love to retain King to be their ace, he'll likely receive more lucrative offers from other teams in need of starting pitching that have more money to spend.

King did love his time in San Diego, and could be open to some sort of hometown discount. However, in the end, money talks, and it's likely King will take the higher offer to join a new team, leaving the Padres in desperate need of an ace.

2. Robbie Ray, SP

King is far from the only starting pitcher who could leave the rotation this offseason, as the left-handed Ray is also a free agent and almost certain to be playing for a new team next year.

The Padres acquired Ray ahead of the trade deadline to save their rotation. Unfortunately, he struggled across his nine regular-season starts with a 5.02 ERA, and then allowed three runs over 3.2 postseason innings.

Ray had a 3.08 ERA with the San Francisco Giants before the trade, and should still be in line for a lucrative contract on the open market. It's unlikely that contract comes from the Padres after his struggles in the brown and gold.

3. Casey Mize, SP

Almost everything that was said for Ray can be copied for Mize, who was another trade deadline addition that didn't pan out.

Mize had a 7.46 ERA over 10 starts with the Padres in the regular season. He then went on the injured list right before the playoffs.

At 29 years old, Mize remains in line for a significant contract after compiling a 2.70 ERA over 16 starts with the Detroit Tigers before the trade. That contract won't be coming from the Padres, who will cut their losses on the failed deadline deal.

However, with three starting pitchers gone, the Padres will have their work cut out for them to rebuild their starting rotation this offseason.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.