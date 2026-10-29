Padres Officially Lose 9 Players to Free Agency

Major League Baseball's offseason is officially underway after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series.

The San Diego Padres, who played the Brewers as well as anyone this postseason, will now look to retool and try to get revenge in 2027.

As of Thursday morning, the Padres have officially seen nine players enter free agency. More Padres will likely join them in the coming days, but here's a look at the first nine players who have hit the open market.

Padres Free Agents

1. Adrian Morejon, RP

Morejon is arguably the best reliever on the market and could potentially earn a nine-figure contract. He's made it known he wants to remain with the Padres — the only organization he's ever known — but it's unclear if the team will have the funds to retain him.

2. Ty France, 1B

France was arguably the Padres' MVP in 2026 considering he signed on a minor league deal and ended up finishing with a career-high .865 OPS while playing elite defense at first base.

The 32-year-old has also made it known he wants to remain in San Diego, but he's due for a significant raise.

3. Casey Mize, SP

Mize was a failed trade deadline addition for the Padres and will almost certainly be wearing a new uniform next year. He should still command a strong multi-year deal considering he's 29 years old and was dominant with the Detroit Tigers before the trade.

4. Robbie Ray, SP

Ray, the other failed deadline acquisition, was also great before the trade and should fetch a strong contract as a reliable starting pitcher. He'll likely be out of the Padres' price range considering the other players they'd want to retain first.

5. Jason Adam, RP

Adam had an injury-riddled 2026 but still was a reliable reliever when healthy. He said he wants to return and even admitted he likely could come at a bargain considering his lack of health this past season.

6. Walker Buehler, SP

Buehler was the Padres' most successful pitching reclamation project in 2026, and he set himself up to receive multi-year offers in free agency. He shouldn't cost too much, making a reunion possible.

7. Ramon Laureano, OF

Laureano underwent season-ending surgery in June and will likely sign a one-year, prove-it deal this offseason. It's possible the Padres look to bring him back to fill the hole in left field.

8. Luis Rengifo, UTIL

Rengifo tore his ACL in August and is unlikely to be ready for the start of the season (if it starts on time). He could eventually sign a minor league deal when he's healthy, with the Padres likely being an option.

9. Austin Hays, OF

Hays signed with the Padres in August and ended up excelling his role as a left-handed killer. He should earn a major league deal because of it.

Padres With Player Options

Michael King, SP: $28 million option for 2027 (and then $30 million player option for 2028)

$28 million option for 2027 (and then $30 million player option for 2028) Yuki Matusi, RP: $6.5 million option for 2027 (and then $7 million player option for 2028)

$6.5 million option for 2027 (and then $7 million player option for 2028) Wandy Peralta, RP: $4.45 million option for 2027

King is expected to opt out, while Matsui should be able to earn more money on the open market. Peralta could opt in.

Player options will need to be decided by Monday, Nov. 2.

Padres With Team Options

Nick Pivetta, SP: $14 million option for 2027 (and then $18 million player option for 2028)

$14 million option for 2027 (and then $18 million player option for 2028) Kyle Hart, RP: $2.5 million option for 2027

The Padres are expected to try to work out a new contract with Pivetta. Hart's option will likely be declined.

Team options will need to be decided by Monday, Nov. 2.

Padres With Mutual Options

Miguel Andujar, INF: $8 million mutual option for 2027

$8 million mutual option for 2027 Griffin Canning, SP: $5 million mutual option for 2027

$5 million mutual option for 2027 Lucas Giolito, SP: $8 million mutual option for 2027

Mutual options will need to be decided by Monday, Nov. 2. They're all expected to be declined.

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