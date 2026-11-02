Tarik Skubal Would 'Love' to Return to Dodgers in Free Agency: Report

The Tarik Skubal sweepstakes are officially underway as of Monday at 2 p.m. PT.

The five-day exclusive negotiating period is ending, and Skubal will have the opportunity to speak to all 30 MLB teams as he searches for his next home.

Skubal is far and away the best free agent on the market this offseason. It's possible his contract ends up being more than double the total amount of the second-highest one this free agent period.

The Dodgers, of course, will be in the running after trading three top prospects to acquire Skubal this past August. While the Dodgers knew at the time of the trade that he could be a rental, they also likely planned to be aggressive in trying to retain him in the offseason.

At the time of the deal, Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, hinted at the fact that the Dodgers gained an advantage in the eventual bidding war by acquiring the superstar pitcher at the deadline.

“It’s great for both the Dodgers and for Tarik that they both get to know one another quite well and determine more about what the future may hold for them,” Boras said to the California Post in August. “There’s nothing like getting to know how a franchise works and your role in it."

Three months later, it appears that has come to fruition.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported that Skubal would "love" to re-sign with the Dodgers in free agency. Former GM Jim Bowden had a similar sentiment last week.

"My sense is Skubal would love to return to the Dodgers," Gonzalez wrote. "He truly seemed to relish his 2½ months in Los Angeles. He loved the culture, particularly being among so many established, veteran players who were singularly focused on winning. He became besties with Blake Snell, was awed by the organization's resources and, overall, seemed to fit in seamlessly."

With that being said, Skubal will likely go where the money takes him, and it's currently unclear how much the Dodgers would be willing to spend.

The Athletic's Katie Woo speculated that LA would prefer a short-term, high-AAV contract like the one they gave Kyle Tucker last offseason. If long-term security is more important to Skubal, he may end up getting that from the New York Mets or another aggressive suitor.

The Dodgers don't necessarily need Skubal, as they have a stacked rotation and plenty of starting pitching depth behind them. Thus, a starting-pitching-needy team like the Mets or Chicago Cubs could do everything they can to ensure Skubal chooses them.

The Dodgers may have an early advantage in the sweepstakes, but at the end of the day, the team most willing to spend could be in the best position to land Skubal.

If the Dodgers are willing to match just about any offer, though, they could be in the driver's seat to yet again land the best free agent on the open market.

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