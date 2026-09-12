Padres' Ex-Top Prospect Leo De Vries Undergoing Surgery, Will Miss Significant Time

Former San Diego Padres top prospect Leo De Vries is set to miss significant time after he undergoes shoulder surgery.

De Vries, who is now a member of the Athletics, is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight months.

Bill Moriarity, who covers the A's farm system, shared the news via X.

A's top prospect Leo De Vries is set to have shoulder surgery (anterior labrum) on Sept. 13. He's expected to be sidelined approx. 8 months. Hoping to see him back in action as soon as possible. — Bill Moriarity - A's Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 9, 2026

The Padres traded De Vries to the A's in the blockbuster trade last year where they acquired Mason Miller and JP Sears.

De Vries was sent to the A's as well as prospects Braden Nett, Henry Baez and Eduarniel Núñez.

Prior to the trade, De Vries was the No. 1 player in the Padres' farm system. He earned the top ranking in the Padres' system after a rapid ascent and strong minor-league performance.

Padres’ Decision to Sign Leo De Vries Paid Off

De Vries signed with the Padres in early January 2024 for $4.2 million. He was considered one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.

The signing marked the second consecutive season in which the Padres signed the top international prospect.

The year before, San Diego signed catcher Ethan Salas, a player with a strong chance of making the postseason roster this year and contributing in a big way for the Padres.

As for De Vries, he spent the next two seasons with the Padres minor league affiliates, starting with the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm.

The 19-year-old played in 75 games in 2024 and played well, hitting .237 with a .802 OPS, 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and 71 hits in 299 at-bats.

The 2025 season was even better for De Vries. He started off the season with High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps and batted .255 with a .806 OPS, 15 home runs, 74 RBIs and 116 hits in 455 at-bats.

After De Vries was traded to the A's, he was assigned to their High-A team, the Lansing Lugnuts. A few weeks later, the A's promoted him to the Midland RockHounds, their Double-A affiliate.

De Vries is still a young prospect and will be only 20 once this shoulder injury is behind him.

In his minor league career, De Vries has a .262 batting average, 39 home runs, 167 RBIs, 58 stolen bases and a .815 OPS in 1,123 at-bats.

Mason Miller Has Dominated Since Arriving in San Diego

While the Padres don't possess their young top prospect anymore, Miller has been everything and more for the Padres.

This year, Miller has a 1.16 ERA over 62.1 innings with 115 strikeouts and 35 saves.

He was named an All-Star in 2026, marking the second All-Star selection of his career.

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