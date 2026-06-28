Padres Have Little-Known Prospect Suddenly Putting Himself on the Map

The San Diego Padres' farm system has been decimated in recent years, with the team trading away multiple big-time prospects to improve the roster.

Trades for Juan Soto and Mason Miller specifically have seen the once top-rated farm system be depleted, leaving the Padres' front office with limited trade options. However, the Padres do still have a few top-tier names in the system that could help them keep improving the roster.

Additionally, the Padres have seen the emergence of some surprise players in the minor leagues this season, giving more hope for the future of the team. One of these is right-handed pitcher Winyer Chourio, who has been making waves in the organization this season.

MLB analysts Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com recently highlighted the performance that Chourio has put together this year.

"The 22-year-old right-hander has been building momentum all season long. He threw six innings for Single-A Lake Elsinore the first time in 2026 on June 9 (allowing two earned runs and striking out nine against Ontario) and then did it again one week later (that time allowing one earned run and fanning five)," they wrote.

"Thanks to a fastball that plays up with exceptional extension and an impressive upper-70s curveball, Chourio entered this week ranking seventh in the Minors (min. 50 IP) with a 34.6 percent strikeout rate."

In Single-A, Chourio posted an ERA of 3.31 over 11 starts (12 appearances), throwing 51.2 innings. The right-hander struck out 74 batters in this time, showing a strong ability to punch guys out.

The 22-year-old has made real progress from last season, when he struggled in nine appearances, registering a 6.30 ERA over 20 innings. Chourio even won the Minor League Pitcher of the Month award for April.

Since being promoted to High-A, Chourio has continued to impress on the mound. In his one outing so far, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four batters to bring his ERA to 1.80.

Winyer Chourio this morning in his High-A Debut:



10 whiffs

24.3% whiff rate

FB topped out at 98 mph



5 IP | 5 H | 1 ER | 3 BB | 4 K: pic.twitter.com/DJFxEn3O7w — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) June 24, 2026

While Chourio is still far away from coming to the big leagues, if he can keep up these types of outings, he will move up the organization quickly. The Padres have been impressed with his development in a short time, and the future seems bright for the young right-hander.

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