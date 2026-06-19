Padres Hitting Coach’s Job Appears Safe as Ever Based on Latest Manager Comments

The San Diego Padres have been able to stay afloat in the National League standings despite its offense being one of the worst in all of baseball.

The Padres are currently the worst hitting team in the league in multiple areas, and it's been a major concern all season long. This includes the team ranking last in batting average (.218), slugging percentage (.316) and OPS (.652).

Luckily for San Diego, the front office has built a solid bullpen to keep this team going; otherwise, the year could have already been wasted barring a dramatic turnaround.

But even with the offensive problems, it seems that hitting coach Steven Souza Jr. isn't going anywhere. Padres manager Craig Stammen weighed in on his job status recently, offering thoughts on his work thus far this season.

“I have a belief that he’s good,” Stammen said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s the hardest position in all of sports. You name any coaching spot, hitting coach is the toughest thing to tackle, because it’s probably the hardest thing to do in sports. … I believe his confidence that he instills in these guys is eventually going to break through [and result] in the consistency, and his belief is gonna be what turns the tide for us.”

The players have stood behind Souza so far this season, but the offensive struggles have been tough to quantify. On paper, the Padres should be one of the better offensive teams in the league, but to this point, it's been a massive struggle.

"Our hitting coaches are doing a great job, like they have worked their tails off. They are coming up with new ideas every day, new ways to say things, and so far, we just haven't found the correct formula," Stammen said.

While it appears that Souza's job is safe for now, something will need to change for the Padres moving forward. This team can't continue to hit so poorly the rest of the way, especially if the goal is trying to win a World Series.

With the MLB trade deadline coming up, the Padres are expected to target more offensive help to give this team a boost. But unless Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. get going, this team could be in real trouble for the stretch run of the season.

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