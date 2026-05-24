Padres Predicted to Bring Back Luis Arraez in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal

The San Diego Padres parted ways with Luis Arraez at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

While there was reported mutual interest from both parties, Arraez ultimately chose to join the San Francisco Giants on a one-year, $12 million deal.

The departure of Arraez was seen as somewhat of a positive thing, given the controversial approach at the plate from the three-time batting champion. One Padres insider went as far to label Arraez as a drain on the offense.

Despite coming off the worst campaign of his career, Arraez has emerged as a potential trade deadline target because of his strong performance in 2026.

Offensively, he's hitting .323 with two home runs, 18 runs batted in and an OPS of .791 with the Giants. Defensively, he's somehow turned into one of the game's best second baseman, ranking in the 99th percentile in Outs Above Average.

Ironically, the Padres have been predicted to land Arraez this summer by Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer.

"Contenders who are deficient at second base include the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays. There's also the San Diego Padres," Rymer wrote. "Their decision to move Fernando Tatis Jr. to second base has cleared playing time for Nick Castellanos in right field, but his bat (.194 AVG, .560 OPS) should have his job on borrowed time."

The Padres need a stronger offense and have yet to find a permanent solution at second base. Arraez could be the answer to both given how he's performed with the NL West rival in 2026.

When the Padres faced San Francisco early in the season, Arraez had the chance to catch up with his former team. The former Friar praised the Padres and expressed an affinity for president of baseball operations AJ Preller and the team.

“A.J. put [together] a good group, especially inside the clubhouse,” Arraez said. “We have a really good relationship there. And it is what it is. This is business. That’s why I’m signing with San Francisco. They gave me a big opportunity to go back to second base. And I know A.J. still loves me. I know.”

While Arraez signed with a division rival, he appeared to remain keen about the city of San Diego and the fanbase that supported him since he arrived at the trade deadline in 2024.

"They have really good fans. I think they still love me," Arraez said in an interview with The Sports Leader.

Arraez hasn't even been gone a full season, but he'll almost certainly be on the trade block in the coming months. Whether or not the Padres look to add him, though, remains to be seen.

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