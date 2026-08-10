Padres Injury Updates: Jason Adam, Lucas Giolito, Miguel Andujar, Samad Taylor

The San Diego Padres have been playing much better of late, with the team putting itself back into the hunt for a playoff spot in the National League.

While the NL wild-card race is very crowded, the Padres feel good about themselves heading into the stretch run of the season. After a successful trade deadline for the Padres, the roster is much deeper, giving this group a better chance for success.

However, the Padres have been playing without a few key players due to injury. And now, Padres' insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune has revealed some updates on a few players.

Jason Adam

Adam has been out with a right shoulder strain since late July. The veteran relief pitcher still hasn't gotten to the point of throwing, which is a major blow for the Padres.

His timetable for a return continues to be seen as September, but he's now suffered a few setbacks. Before going down with the injury, Adam had registered a 2.51 ERA over 36 appearances.

San Diego believes that once he can start throwing, his ramp-up period could be short, giving him a chance to get back before the postseason.

“I hate to be missing time, especially at this point in the season,” Adam said at the time of the injury. “You want to be out there supporting your teammates. Especially in pretty crucial games in the middle of the long stretch with a lot of games, you want to be there. That’s what they pay us for in the bullpen.”

Lucas Giolito

Giolito has been out since June with right elbow inflammation. The veteran right-hander hasn't gone on a rehab assignment yet, but he has thrown some bullpens at the team's facility.

The fastball of Giolito has seen its velocity increase, giving him a chance to throw in minor league games soon. But given his injury history, the Padres won't rush him back.

Giolito signed with the Padres in April after a long free agency. The move gave the team more depth, but the right-hander struggled to put together any consistency.

Overall, he is 2-3 this season with a 5.16 ERA in seven games (five starts) this season.

Miguel Andujar

Andujar has been on the injured list since the middle of July with a fractured right wrist, but is finally out of the splint. However, he isn't yet doing baseball activities.

The infielder's injury hurt the Padres as Andujar provided them with a consistent presence in the lineup. On the year, Andujar hit .259 with five home runs and 22 RBIs, while putting up an OPS of .726.

Samad Taylor

Taylor has ramped up baseball activities and could be nearing a rehab assignment.

He played in 26 games for the Padres this year, giving the team a real spark. Overall, he hit .330 with one home run, 11 RBIs and 12 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .808.

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