Padres Place Jake Cronenworth on Injured List, Demote Pitcher in Massive Roster Move

The San Diego Padres made a major roster move ahead of Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Half of it was expected, the other half comes as a big surprise.

The Padres activated left-handed pitcher Yuki Matsui off the injured list as expected, as he completed his rehab assignment and needed to be added to the roster by Tuesday. To make room on the active roster, left-handed pitcher Kyle Hart was optioned to Triple-A.

As for the less expected part of the move, the Padres placed infielder Jake Cronenworth on the 7-day concussion injured list and recalled utility man Sung-Mun Song from Triple-A.

While there were reports from a Korean news outlet that Song was getting called up on Tuesday, the corresponding move was unclear. A Cronenworth injury is the unfortunate answer.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/YLmAH9MWBw — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 5, 2026

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