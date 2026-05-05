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Padres Place Jake Cronenworth on Injured List, Demote Pitcher in Massive Roster Move

The Padres made a huge roster move ahead of Tuesday's game.
Noah Camras|
May 2, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
May 2, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

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San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres made a major roster move ahead of Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Half of it was expected, the other half comes as a big surprise.

The Padres activated left-handed pitcher Yuki Matsui off the injured list as expected, as he completed his rehab assignment and needed to be added to the roster by Tuesday. To make room on the active roster, left-handed pitcher Kyle Hart was optioned to Triple-A.

As for the less expected part of the move, the Padres placed infielder Jake Cronenworth on the 7-day concussion injured list and recalled utility man Sung-Mun Song from Triple-A.

While there were reports from a Korean news outlet that Song was getting called up on Tuesday, the corresponding move was unclear. A Cronenworth injury is the unfortunate answer.

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Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.

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