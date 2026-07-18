Ha-Seong Kim Recruited Player to Padres After Leaving Team

Ha-Seong Kim hasn't been a member of the San Diego Padres since 2024, but his presence has been felt on the roster.

At one point, Kim was a crucial piece to what the Padres did on the field, and he never stopped enjoying the organization. Kim apparently helped recruit rookie infielder Sung-mun Song to the Padres this past offseason despite not being with San Diego.

According to Song, Kim told him all about how he enjoyed being with the Padres, leading to the infielder's decision to sign a four-year, $15 million contract.

"I heard from Ha-Seong Kim. He said, ‘Great field, great city. We have superstars on our team.’ I definitely thought I could learn from them and have a great time in the USA," Song said.

Hearing from Kim helped Song decide to sign with the Padres, showing the impact that the organization had on him. Kim wasn't re-signed after the 2024 season, and he has since bounced around the league, playing for both the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays.

Song's time with the Padresgot off to a slow start, but he's been better as of late. The rookie was given more playing time due to a long concussion recovery from infielder Jake Cronenworth that opened up more opportunities to get on the field.

Coming over to the big leagues is never easy for anyone, but Song has been trying to fit in well. Song has gotten help from some of the other Korean players in the league, easing his transition.

"The Korean players coming over from the KBO are, as I mentioned, Jung Hoo Lee, Ha-Seong Kim and Hyeseong Kim. We were all on the same team [in Korea]. They’re very friendly and I’m really happy that we’re playing in MLB," Song said. "On the Padres, everybody’s been so welcoming. They know I’m a rookie and I’m new to the country and the team, so they’re really helping me out."

Overall, Song has appeared in 43 games this season, hitting .212 with one home run and 13 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .598. Song has a lot of talent, and the Padres are hopeful for his future with the club.

While he hasn't fully broken out yet, San Diego has Kim to thank for him being with the franchise.

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