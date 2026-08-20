Padres' Joe Musgrove Announces Injury Update in Unexpected Setting

The San Diego Padres are heating up at the right time, as they are winners of seven of their last 10 games and hold a one-game lead in the National League wild-card race.

The acquisitions of starting pitchers Casey Mize and Robbie Ray have been a major boost for a rotation that desperately needed additional arms. Another boost could be on the way in the form of right-hander Joe Musgrove, who has been out of commission since the 2024 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Musgrove bumped into popular YouTube streamer and Padres fan known online as FaZe Rug at an airport restaurant. The content creator asked Musgrove for an update on his long term injury, providing the 33-year-old with an unexpected opportunity to give fans a positive update.

Musgrove revealed that he was heading out for a rehab assignment but could not get into the specifics of his return timeline, adding that he's "within the weeks here."

FaZe Rug randomly ran into MLB pitcher and San Diego Padres legend Joe Musgrove at an airport restaurant, who revealed that he’s a HUGE fan of him and also shared an update on when he expects to return to pitching after his injury 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/EZnHJu7bK7 — yoxic (@yoxics) August 19, 2026

Musgrove underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2024 season and missed the entirety of the 2025 season before appearing to be in a position to play in 2026. A setback during a spring training exhibition game led to the pitcher being shut down before starting his first rehab assignment on Aug. 4.

According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres are encouraged by Musgrove's performance in his rehab starts, with his velocity and command increasing. However, in part because of the depth that Mize and Ray offer, the Padres are in no rush to put Musgrove on the mound until he is ready.

"Primarily, the Padres want to make sure Musgrove is built up enough to not only throw 80-plus pitches in a game but to recover and be able to do it again five or six days later," Acee wrote for the Union-Tribune.

Musgrove's return would provide a major boost to the Padres' rotation, especially if the 2011 first-round pick is able to return to his pre-injury prowess. In 2024, Musgrove held a 3.88 ERA across 19 starts.

Musgrove isn't the only Padres starter looking to return in September, as righty Nick Pivetta is also reportedly making strides in his return and aims for a return in a few weeks.

Pivetta has been sidelined since April 14 with a right flexor strain and elbow inflammation and was shut down in early August after his first rehab outing before resuming a light throwing program at the team's facility in Arizona. There is hope that the 33-year-old can return to his 2025 form, which saw him post a career-low 2.87 ERA.

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