Padres Announce Injury Updates on Nick Pivetta, Miguel Andujar, Samad Taylor

The San Diego Padres have completely turned their season around over the last few weeks, with the team now holding onto a wild-card spot in the National League.

Since the trade deadline, the Padres have been one of the best teams in baseball. San Diego has gotten strong performances from starting pitchers, while the offense that was inconsistent all year has finally woken up.

But this team still has ways to get even better as the regular season starts to wind down. The Padres have been without a few players due to injury, but reinforcements could be on their way.

The Padres revealed some injury updates on three key players: right-hander Nick Pivetta, outfielder Samad Taylor and infielder Miguel Andujar.

Nick Pivetta Injury Update

Pivetta had begun his journey back with a rehab start recently, but after just 14 pitches, the right-hander was forced to leave the game early. He experienced tightness in his elbow, and the Padres decided to shut him down.

But the veteran is now back to pitching, and he could resume his rehab appearances. The Padres seemed to dodge a bullet with Pivetta's injury.

San Diego is hoping for a mid-September return for the veteran right-hander, barring any setbacks. This could allow him to make a few starts before the postseason begins.

Samad Taylor Injury Update

Taylor has missed more than a month due to a right oblique strain he suffered in early July. But the outfielder is now set to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A.

San Diego has missed Taylor, with the outfielder providing a real spark for the offense. This season, he has hit .330 with one home run, 11 RBIs and 12 stolen bases, while putting up an OPS of .808.

Miguel Andujar Injury Update

Andujar has been out since the middle of July with a fractured right wrist. But the veteran is now out of the splint, and he's started his swing progression.

Losing Andujar hurt the Padres' offense, as he provided them with a consistent, steady presence during their offensive struggles earlier in the year. For the season, Andujar has hit .259 with five home runs and 22 RBIs, while putting up an OPS of .726.

San Diego signed the veteran infielder to a one-year, $4 million contract over the offseason. He has been one of the stronger signings for this team.

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