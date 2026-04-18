Padres Lineup vs Angels: Gavin Sheets Out, Freddy Fermin Returns

The San Diego Padres were shut out for the first time this season on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, snapping an eight-game winning streak.

On Saturday, the 13-7 Padres will look to start a new streak against an Angels team playing better than expected early in 2026 with a record of 11-10.

Padres vs Angels Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-hander Germán Márquez is taking the mound for the Padres for his fourth start of the season. It's been an uneven year for Márquez, who's allowed four earned runs in two of his starts while pitching five shutout innings in the other.

Overall, the longtime Colorado Rockies hurler has a 5.54 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 13 innings of work. He's had trouble with the long ball, giving up five home runs this year.

Opposite Márquez will be Angels left-handed pithcer Yusei Kikuchi, who's off to a rough start this season.

The Japanese hurler has pitched just 18 innings across four starts, sporting a 7.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts to 10 walks.

Kikuchi has pitched into the sixth inning just once this year, and completed a season-low 3.1 innings in his most recent outing against the New York Yankees.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Miguel Andujar, DH Ty France, 1B Freddy Fermin, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Laureano is back atop the lineup after a day off on Friday, while Cronenworth has been dropped back to the No. 9 spot. Gavin Sheets is getting the day off, while Andujar is starting as the designated hitter and France is getting another start at first base.

Fermin is back at catcher after getting consecutive games off due to a foul ball hitting him in the mask on Wednesday.

How to Watch Padres vs Angels on Saturday

First pitch for San Diego Padres versus Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, April 18 is 6:38 p.m. PT/9:38 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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