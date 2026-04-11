Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Fernando Tatis Shockingly Moved to Infield, Xander Bogaerts Out

The San Diego Padres are coming off back-to-back walk-off wins against the Colorado Rockies, and are looking to win the series on Saturday night at Petco Park.

The Padres took the series opener, 7-3, on a Xander Bogaerts walk-off grand slam in the 12th inning. They won Friday's game, 5-2, on a walk-off three-run home run from Gavin Sheets in the ninth inning.

On Saturday, Bogaerts is out of the lineup, with Fernando Tatis Jr. shockingly being moved to second base.

Padres vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Germán Márquez is taking the mound for the Padres in his first career game against his longtime team, the Rockies.

Márquez spent his entire MLB playing career with the Rockies before joining the Padres this offseason. He debuted with Colorado in 2016, making 203 appearances (200 starts) for the Rockies over the last 10 years.

In his first year in San Diego, Márquez has made one bad start and one good start.

After giving up four runs across three innings in his debut against the San Francisco Giants, he responded with five shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He'll look for an encore performance against his former team on Saturday.

Opposite Márquez will be right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner, who has a 4.32 ERA across 8.1 innings this season. He pitched three shutout innings in his debut against the Toronto Blue Jays before giving up four runs across 5.1 innings against the Houston Astros.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Nick Castellanos, RF Gavin Sheets, 1B Miguel Andujar, DH Freddy Fermin, C Jake Cronenworth, SS

The big story is Tatis moving to second base, a shocking move from manager Craig Stammen. This will be Tatis' first career start at second base. For what it's worth, he is a former shortstop who's turned into a Platinum Glove winner in right field.

Tatis made one late-game appearance at second base in 2023. He has 10 career starts at second base in the minor leagues.

As for the rest of the lineup, Bogaerts is out, with Cronenworth getting the start at shortstop. Castellanos moved up to the No. 5 hole, taking Tatis' spot in right field.

How to Watch Padres vs Rockies on Saturday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on Saturday, April 11, is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB App, as well as on CBS8 in San Diego.

Tune in to tonight’s game on @CBS8! pic.twitter.com/mek6493qJr — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 11, 2026

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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