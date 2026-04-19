Padres Lineup vs Angels: Jake Cronenworth Out, Fernando Tatis in Infield

The San Diego Padres are coming off a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, and are looking to take the series on Sunday.

The 14-7 Padres have won four consecutive series, and are looking to extend that streak against the 11-11 Angels before they travel to Colorado for a three-game series with the Rockies.

Padres vs Angels Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Michael King is taking the mound for the Padres for his fifth start of the season.

King has looked like more like the 2024 version of himself this year after an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. He has a 2.78 ERA with 20 strikeouts to 10 walks over 22.2 innings.

He's gone six innings in each of his last two starts, allowing a total of three earned runs.

Opposite King will be Angels right-handed pitcher Walbert Urena, who's made just two appearances this season, allowing six unearned runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Left-hander Reid Detmers was the scheduled starter for San Diego. It remains to be seen if Urena is the opener for Detmers with the right-handed heavy top of the Padres lineup.

Detmers has made two good starts and two bad starts this season.

In his good starts (against the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees), he's gone a combined 13.2 innings, allowing just one run with 13 strikeouts.

In his bad starts (against the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves), he's pitched a total of nine innings, allowing eight earned runs, also with 13 strikeouts.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, 1B Miguel Andujar, DH Luis Campusano, C Bryce Johnson, RF

Tatis is getting another start at second base with Jake Cronenworth out of the lineup. Johnson is getting a start in right field.

How to Watch Padres vs Angels on Sunday

First pitch for San Diego Padres versus Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, April 10 is 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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