Padres vs Rockies: Series Preview, Pitching Probables, Bold Prediction

The San Diego Padres (15-7) have traveled to Coors Field for a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies that begins Tuesday night.

The teams met in San Diego just a week and a half ago, with the Padres sweeping the Rockies across a four-game set.

The Padres hit a walk-off grand slam in the series opener and a walk-off three-run home run the very next night. They finished the series with two convincing wins that didn't require any late game dramatics.

Padres vs Rockies Pitching Probables

Tuesday, April 21: RHP Randy Vásquez vs. TBD

Wednesday, April 22: RHP Walker Buehler vs. TBD

Thursday, April 23: RHP Matt Waldron vs. TBD

The Padres have Vásquez pitching on Tuesday coming off the worst start of his season when he allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while lasting just four innings against the Seattle Mariners.

He faced the Rockies in the series opener on April 9, allowing one run over 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts. He has a 2.49 ERA this season.

On Wednesday, Buehler will look to pick up where he left off after two straight strong outings.

He pitched six shutout innings against the Rockies on April 10. He then allowed two runs over five innings with seven strikeouts against the Mariners, lowering his season ERA to 4.58.

Waldron will pitch the series finale after he struggled in his 2026 debut in place of the injured Nick Pivetta.

Waldron lasted just 3.2 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six runs on eight hits.

Key Injuries

The Padres will be without Pivetta, who's on the injured list with no timetable to return from a flexor strain in his elbow.

Additionally, right-handed reliever Jeremiah Estrada remains without a timeline to return as he's dealing with an elbow injury.

Right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning is getting closer to a return, but won't be back for this series or the rest of April.

For the Rockies, the only main injury to report is left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland, who's making progress from a shoulder injury but won't return this series.

Bold Predictions

The Padres already lead the season series against the Rockies, 4-0. They'll take two out of three this week at Coors Field, behind a dominant offensive performance.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will hit his first home runs of the season, crushing multiple long balls this series. Gavin Sheets will have a multi-homer game at some point over the three games.

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