Padres Lose Pitcher to IL, Activate Jake Cronenworth, Demote Infielder in Massive Roster Move

The San Diego Padres have made a number of roster moves ahead of their series against the Chicago Cubs.

First and foremost, the Padres announced that they reinstated Jake Cronenworth from the 7-day concussion injured list.

Additionally, San Diego recalled right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodríguez from Double-A San Antonio and placed right-handed pitcher David Morgan on the 15-day injured list due to left knee inflammation.

Finally, the Padres optioned infielder Will Wagner to Triple-A El Paso, with Cronenworth taking his spot.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/LP59FcmbOk — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 29, 2026

Padres' Jake Cronenworth Back After Long Absence

Cronenworth will return to the lineup after missing over a month due to a concussion.

He was officially diagnosed with a concussion in early May and began to ramp up his progression earlier this month.

Finally, he was healthy enough to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. Cronenworth was supposed to play in his first game on Thursday, but didn't get the clearance in time.

Instead, the two-time All-Star was cleared to play on Friday and looked great, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double.

Cronenworth's appearance on Friday was his first game action since May 4. Monday will mark his first appearance on a big league field, a little over two months after the initial incident when he was hit by a pitch on the chin but played through concussion symptoms for nearly three weeks.

“We’ve been missing that left-handed bat in our lineup that gives that professional at-bat, works the pitcher, has the opportunity for some slug, plays great defense,” manager Craig Stammen said recently. “He just does all the little things on the field that you kind of miss and don’t really get recognized in the box score. But over the course of time, you’re like, ‘Man, we really miss a player like Jake.’ We’ve missed him this entire time, and it’ll be awesome to have him back.”

Padres Recall Bradgley Rodriguez

As for Rodriguez, he last pitched for the Padres on June 17 against the St Louis Cardinals.

The 22-year-old has been stellar to start the season, and was recalled after the Padres optioned him to the Arizona Complex League.

The Padres wanted Rodríguez to get some rest, which is why they moved him to the ACL.

He's been great for the Friars this season, owning a 2.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 32 strikeouts across 34.1 innings of work.

Padres Place David Morgan on Injured List

The right-handed Morgan heads to the IL due to left knee inflammation, which is retroactive to June 28.

In 18 appearances this season, Morgan has recorded a 2-0 record with a 4.50 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.

Padres Option Will Wagner

As for Wagner, he's appeared in 16 games for San Diego this season. Across 35 at-bats, he recorded a .257 batting average, two home runs, 18 RBIs and a .681 OPS.

He'll now head back to the minor leagues for now, continuing to serve as organizational depth.

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