Padres Demote Breakout Pitcher as Mason Miller Returns From Personal Matter

The San Diego Padres have their superstar closer back, as Mason Miller has rejoined the team ahead of their series opener against the Texas Rangers.

Miller missed all three games against the St. Louis Cardinals as he tended to a personal matter. He was placed on the Bereavement/Family Medical Leave List on Monday.

“Mason’s got a personal matter he’s got to attend to. He wants to keep it private," manager Craig Stammen said ahead of Monday's game. "We’re gonna miss him the next few days.”

Now, Miller is back, which means the Padres needed to make room for him on the roster. In a bit of a surprise move, right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez is being optioned to the Arizona Complex League.

We have reinstated RHP Mason Miller from the Bereavement/Family Medical Leave List and optioned RHP Bradgley Rodriguez to the Arizona Complex League. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 19, 2026

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres are sending Rodriguez down "for some rest."

"His getting a break at some point is something Padres planned for a while," Acee wrote on X.

Mason Miller is back with the Padres.



Rookie Bradgley Rodriguez will go down, essentially for some rest. His getting a break at some point is something Padres planned for a while. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) June 19, 2026

Padres Optioning Bradgley Rodriguez Amid Breakout Season

Rodriguez, 22, is in the midst of a breakout season for the Padres.

Across 31 appearances this season, Rodriguez has compiled a 2.10 ERA in 34.1 innings with 32 strikeouts to 12 walks. He's doing a little bit of everything for San Diego, opening three games, finishing four and recording four holds.

Rodriguez has spent the entire season at the big league level after just making seven appearances in MLB last year. The Padres likely feel that this is a good team to get him some rest amid his dominant year.

Thus, he's heading to the Arizona Complex League for at least the next two weeks.

Mason Miller Returns to Padres Amid Historic Season

As for Miller, he's in the midst of a historic season in 2026, sporting a 0.90 ERA across 29 appearances this season.

Miller is a perfect 19-for-19 in save opportunities and has an unbelievable 59 strikeouts over 30 innings of work.

Miller ranks in the 100th percentile in MLB in just about every major category on Baseball Savant, including expected ERA, expected batting average, fastball velocity, average exit velocity, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage, barrel percentage and hard-hit percentage.

His chase rate ranks in "just" the 93rd percentile in the league.

The Padres didn't have a save situation against the Cardinals, dropping the first two games before winning the series finale by a score of 6-1. They'll hope to be in position to have save opportunities this weekend in Texas for Miller.

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