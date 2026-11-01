Padres Make Surprise Decision on Nick Pivetta’s $14 Million Contract for 2027

The San Diego Padres did not pick up right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta's $14 million team option, as reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.

The Padres declined the $14 million option on Nick Pivetta’s contract.

He will be a free agent. Padres could sign him to a new deal. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) November 1, 2026

Pivetta had the best season of his career in 2025, but followed it up by missing nearly five months of action in 2026 due to flexor tendon complications. In the eight starts he did make, he totaled an ERA of 2.86. In two postseason starts, he allowed three runs over 7.2 innings for a 3.52 ERA.

Because of all his missed time, a clause in Pivetta's contract (originally a four-year, $55 million deal) was triggered to give San Diego the option to terminate the remaining two years and $32 million on the deal by converting the $14 million player option into a club option. With the power now in the Padres' hands, the team decided to terminate the contract and allow Pivetta to hit free agency.

If the Padres picked up the $14 million option, Pivetta would have had an $18 player option at the end of next season.

Thus, the Padres essentially decided to save $32 million with this decision.

Could the Padres Still Bring Nick Pivetta Back?

President of baseball operations discussed Pivetta's contract situation at his end-of-season press conference earlier this month, and made it known the organization wants him back in 2027.

“It’s that time of year, where we’re going to consider all different possibilities,” Preller said. “Obviously, the straightforward option is picking up the club option. … The next couple weeks, we’ll get together with our coaches, our staff, our evaluators and start trying to figure out what this puzzle looks like. We’re hoping that Nick wants to be part of that puzzle. We’re hoping that we can figure something out that makes him a part of this thing going forward.”

Just because Pivetta's option wasn't picked up doesn't mean he won't pitch for the Padres in 2027. A new contract can still be reached this winter, but as of now, the 33-year-old enters the free agent pool.

Why Did the Padres Decline Nick Pivetta's Option?

Despite a dire need for starting pitching, the Padres likely didn't want to potentially commit $32 million to a player who missed a majority of the 2026 season with an elbow injury.

It's possible the Padres are able to work out a new contract with Pivetta that would give the team some additional protection in the event of another long-term injury.

It's also possible Pivetta gets a better offer from another team and just decides to sign elsewhere, leaving San Diego in even more trouble in the rotation.

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