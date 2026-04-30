Padres Could Void Nick Pivetta's Contract Due to Elbow Injury

After Nick Pivetta exited his April 12 start against the Colorado Rockies with elbow stiffness, he was immediately shut down from throwing. A follow-up MRI revealed a flexor strain.

Pivetta is expected to pitch again this season, but updates have been scant since manager Craig Stammen said Pivetta's absence would last "weeks and maybe months."

Nick Pivetta has a flexor strain, according to Padres manager Craig Stammen. He will take some time off from throwing.



Stammen: “It’s probably going to be more weeks and maybe months than it is just specific days…we feel pretty confident he’s going to get back this year.” pic.twitter.com/Et893475Nl — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 15, 2026

That was back on April 15. Now, the clock is ticking — in more ways than one.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Padres can void the final two years of Pivetta's contract (2027-28) if he does not return to the field by Aug. 22.

Specifically, the four-year, $55 million pact contains a clause that allows the Padres to end the contract after this season if Pivetta is sidelined for 130 consecutive days with an elbow injury.

Why might the Padres void the contract if Pivetta returns healthy and productive after the Aug. 22 deadline? The contract is heavily backloaded. After making only $1 million last year and $19 million this year, the contract pays Pivetta $14 million in 2027 and $18 million in 2028.

If Pivetta returns before Aug. 22, he has the right to opt in to Year 3 of the contract at $14 million.

Added up, that's a lot of ways a four-year contract can become a two-year contract for Pivetta.

The Padres also have a $5 million club option for 2029 if Pivetta is sidelined for more than 130 consecutive days any time between July 1, 2026 and 2028. But that would require the Padres or Pivetta to opt in to the 2027 and 2028 years of the deal.

Complicated contract structures like these are not uncommon. Pivetta's deal is mere arithmetic compared to the linear algebra required to make sense of Julio Rodriguez's deal with the Seattle Mariners. They also hint at the assurances of health teams need to offer a multi-year contract to starting pitchers, who break down more than players at any other position.

For fans, the rooting interests are complicated. If Pivetta's injury turns out to be major, the contract allows the Padres to save money on the back end of what would otherwise be an onerous burden. But that would also minimize the Padres' return on the first two years and $20 million of the contract.

If Pivetta returns before Aug. 22, the decision on the 2027 option rests with the pitcher. But a strong performance this season only increases the likelihood Pivetta will head to free agency this winter.

The Padres will have a new majority owner by then. Pivetta's contract decision is shaping up to be one of the first tests of their spending tastes.

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