Michael King Opts Out of $58 Million Contract, Leaving Padres in Major Trouble

The San Diego Padres had nine players hit free agency on Thursday morning.

It didn't take long for a 10th to join them.

According to multiple reports, right-handed pitcher Michael King has opted out of the final two years and $58 million on his contract, and is now a free agent.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as King had a dominant season as the ace of the Padres and should be able to secure a nine-figure contract in free agency.

That doesn't make it sting any less for the Padres, though.

King was by far the Padres' best starter this season, going 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA across 185 innings. He was then lights out in the postseason, allowing just one run over 14 innings for a 0.64 ERA.

King turns 32 in May, so this could be his final opportunity to secure a long-term, nine-figure deal. As arguably the second-best starting pitcher on the market behind Tarik Skubal, he should get just that.

King also receives a $5 million buyout from the Padres for opting out of his deal.

Can Michael King Return to Padres?

While King is now a free agent, he can still return to the Padres. However, it's unclear if the team will be able to afford him.

The Padres already have an incredibly high payroll, and it's not clear how much more the new owners will be willing to spend. Investing another $100 million or more in one player could be off the table, especially with the Padres needing to essentially build an entire starting rotation this offseason.

For what it's worth, King loved his time in San Diego, and would likely be interested in a return. After the team's postseason elimination, he left the door open to come back.

"This is where we started a family," King said. "We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."

What Does Padres Rotation Look Like Without Michael King?

With King officially gone, and Casey Mize and Robbie Ray hitting free agency this morning, the Padres rotation is depleted.

As of now, Joe Musgrove would be the ace, assuming they can trust him to pitch a full season as a starter. Randy Vasquez would also be in the rotation, while JP Sears would likely fill a spot, too.

The Padres could retain Nick Pivetta, who has a $14 million club option. However, with his elbow injury history, it's unclear if the team will feel comfortable with such a deal.

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