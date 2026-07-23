Padres Make Trade, Send Reliever to Pirates

The San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates made a trade on Thursday, the teams announced.

The Padres sent right-handed pitcher Ron Marinaccio to the Pirates in exchange for International Signing Bonus Pool considerations.

OFFICIAL: Today we acquired RHP Ron Marinaccio from San Diego in exchange for International Signing Bonus Pool considerations. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 23, 2026

Marinaccio, 31, was designated for assignment by the Padres earlier this week when they reinstated right-hander Randy Vásquez off the injured list.

Now, they've found a home for him, getting something back in return as the Pirates decided to skip the waiver line to add the right-hander.

Ron Marinaccio 2026 Season

Marinaccio, who entered 2026 out of minor league options, opened the season on the Padres' big league roster, and spent the entire first half of the season with the team.

Overall, he made 33 appearances in relief, accruing a 4.79 ERA over 47 innings of work.

Marinaccio struck out 38 batters while walking 18, and gave up nine home runs. He was mostly used in lower-leverage and clean-up spots, finishing up 12 games for San Diego.

Of Marinaccio's 33 appearances, 17 of them were more than one inning of work. Only seven of them came when the Padres were tied or leading a game.

Ron Marinaccio Padres Tenure

The Padres initially acquired Marinaccio in January 2025 from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

He spent a majority of the 2025 campaign in the minor leagues, but did make seven big league appearances, allowing one run over 10.2 innings for a 0.84 ERA. He had 12 strikeouts to four walks.

Unfortunately, Marinaccio didn't have that same success in 2026, and was ultimately designated for assignment because he couldn't be optioned.

While Marinaccio wasn't a high-leverage option in a loaded Padres bullpen, it's possible he finds more success and opportunities in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are currently 53-50, just a half-game back of the final wild-card spot in the National league. They're three games up on the Padres in the wild-card standings.

Ron Marinaccio Career History

Marinaccio was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut in 2022 as the team's No. 28 ranked prospect, accruing a 2.05 ERA over 44 innings with 56 strikeouts.

Marinaccio had a 3.99 ERA across 47.1 innings in 2023, and a 3.86 ERA over 23.1 innings in 2024. He was then designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the White Sox, who DFA'd him and traded him to the Padres without appearing in a big league game.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.