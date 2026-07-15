Padres All-Star Has Interesting Response to Dodgers Potentially Trading for Tarik Skubal

With the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaching, the main storyline around Major League Baseball is the potential availability of Detroit Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Skubal, as he was last season, is the big fish many contenders are trying to acquire if Detroit elects to move him. It remains to be seen if the Padres fall under that category any longer.

Multiple teams would presumably be in the running for Skubal, but the leading candidate could potentially be the Padres' biggest rival in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seeing Skubal donning a Dodgers jersey would be almost unfair, as the Dodgers are coming off back-to-back World Series titles and are already the favorite to win it this year.

However, Skubal's addition would be more of a luxury than a necessity for Los Angeles.

Thus, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times posed a question to a handful of All-Star at this week's Media Day: "If the Dodgers picked up Tarik Skubal, would that be overkill?"

Padres superstar closer Mason Miller didn't think so.

“He’d help any team he went to," Miller said. "[The Dodgers have] got a strong rotation, a lot of guys that are going to get healthy and help them out, but I don’t necessarily consider it overkill. Anybody [can win], on any given night.”

The Dodgers appear to be miles ahead of many teams in the league, including those in their division.

Los Angeles has all the prospects, financial resources and talent to make virtually any move it wants. They also have am 11.5 game lead over the second place Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West (and a 12.5 game lead over the Padres).

If the Dodgers were to land Skubal, even as a rental, they would go from being difficult to beat to nearly impossible.

However, other star players in the division share Miller's view on the topic, including Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll.

“Would I consider it overkill? It’s a crazy game,” Carroll said.

“I don’t think, going into the weekend, that too many people would have expected that. The nature of this game is about you can never be good enough, and you always have to look to keep improving. I think I would just view it in that same light.”

Could the Padres Get Involved in the Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes?

Acquiring Skubal would require a massive haul — and one the Padres may not have to offer.

The Padres have been known for their bold moves at the deadline; however, they could have a different outlook this season, considering where they stand in mid-July.

Would it be wise for the Padres to trade for the All-Star left-hander when their postseason chances appear slim?

Making a deal of that magnitude, especially considering where they currently stand, doesn't seem like the wisest move.

While the Padres could very well still buy ahead of the deadline, it's unlikely they trade all their remaining assets for a few months of Skubal given the holes all across the roster that need patching up.

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