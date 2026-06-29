Padres Manager Sends Challenge to Starting Pitchers Amid Struggles

The San Diego Padres have seen better days from their starting rotation, with the group struggling heavily of late.

Aside from right-hander Walker Buehler, the starting rotation has become a serious problem for this team. The big issue is the starters not going deep into games, putting extra tax on the already heavily used bullpen.

Following the series loss to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres have seen a starter leave a game trailing for the 15th time over the last 31 contests. This isn't a strong recipe for success, especially for a group that has World Series goals.

After the game, Padres manager Craig Stammen sent a challenge to the starters to step up going forward.

“Yeah, they gotta pitch better, and they gotta throw strikes,” Stammen said. “That’s number one is you make the other team put the ball in play and play the percentages. That’s number one. Number two is we just got to get a little bit better overall being able to manage getting through the game."

In June, starter Michael King allowed 14 runs over 26.1 innings, Randy Vásquez has given up 18 runs in 20.2 innings and Griffin Canning has allowed 13 runs in 15 innings.

The Padres' bullpen won't be able to survive this type of usage over the long season, and at some point, they will break. Even with how strong a unit the relievers are, something has to change when it comes to the starters.

Stammen and the coaching staff have been trying different methods to help guys get out of the funk, including using openers. But not much has worked over the last few weeks.

"And then I think the other part is we can also try to be a little creative with it too — with the openers and all that stuff is still on the table. Bullpen games and things like that," Stammen said. "Everything’s on the table to try to make it better. You think of it, we’ll probably try it."

Both Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta are expected to return from elbow injuries in the second half, and this would help bolster the staff. Additionally, Lucas Giolito and Germán Márquez are also on the injured list but should be closer to returns.

The front office is expected to address the starting rotation ahead of the trade deadline, but the team will also be getting some arms back after the All-Star break. However, banking on players to return from injury could be risky, and thus, the Padres will likely still try to add options.

The Padres are heading into a crucial stretch that could determine how aggressive the front office will be at the trade deadline.

The time is now for the starting pitchers to step up.

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