Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Labeled Disappointment, Friars Make Roster Move, Ruben Niebla Not Satisfied

The San Diego Padres lost to the Chicago White Sox, 8-2, on Friday and fell to 19-12 on the year.

Right-hander Germán Márquez allowed seven earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two across five innings of works. The offense was was able to tack on a pair of runs in the eighth inning with Miguel Andujar bringing one in via an infield single and Manny Machado collecting an RBI single after a seven pitch at-bat.

In other news, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was recently labeled one of the biggest disappointments to start the 2026 campaign. After surpassing his most at-bats without a home run on Friday despite owning the second highest hard-hit percentage in MLB, there are many glaring question marks for the 27-year-old slugger to answer. He spoke on his home run struggles earlier this week.

“I don’t know what the f— is going on,” Tatis said. “But, man, just keep going out there and keep grinding.”

“I’m doing everything,” he added. “Hitting early, doing batting practice, after [games]. It still doesn’t turn around. I don’t know. Trying to figure it out.”

Tatis is currently hitting .263 on the year and clubbed his first triple of the season on Friday.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Padres made a roster move and reinstated a key pitcher from the injured list. The reliever posted a 3.45 ERA across 77 appearances last season, and is looking to lower his 5.14 ERA collected through seven innings of work in 2026.

Finally, Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla is far from satisfied with his starting rotation this season despite them playing better than expected thus far.

“We feel we’re a playoff team; we feel that we’re going to get there as well," Niebla said. “There’s a possibility that we might have to reinvent the wheel a little bit with how we use our pitching strategically once we get there."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Named Biggest Disappointment Early in 2026

Padres Make Roster Move, Reinstate Key Pitcher From Injured List

Padres Pitching Coach Ruben Niebla Not Satisfied With Starting Rotation

Padres-Pirates Trade From Last Year Looks Completely One-Sided

Padres Lineup vs White Sox: Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth Out

Padres Tweets of the Day

Lookout Weekend pic.twitter.com/wDOdVeEyXt — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 1, 2026

Jeremiah Estrada discussed how he feels to be back with the Padres, how he feels right now and how he was able to regain his velocity: pic.twitter.com/BG1tQ6GVOS — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) May 1, 2026

A special night for a special cause. pic.twitter.com/qGwD0ZH8kw — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 1, 2026

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