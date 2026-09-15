Padres' Mason Miller Gives Injury Update on Himself After Scare vs Rockies

Pitching at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado is tough enough under ordinary circumstances.

Mason Miller nailed down a save against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night after taking a 101-mph ground ball off his leg.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Miller said the grounder off the bat of Kyle Karros struck him on the outside of his calf. He was able to throw a scoreless inning nonetheless, retiring Mickey Moniak and Adael Amador to log his 37th save of the season in the San Diego Padres' 8-7 victory.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, "Miller’s right calf was wrapped in ice, but he was walking without a discernible limp and maintained he was fine."

“I’m sure it’ll be a little sore,” Miller said. “But game adrenaline does wonders for things like that. … I’ll take a one-hopper before a line drive for sure. So grateful to walk away from it without any real issues.”

The physical toll of Miller's workload this season was already a concern going into the game. His next one-inning appearance will give him a new career high in innings pitched. The Padres hope a long postseason run will allow Miller to add to that total.

When asked about his level of concern about his workload, Miller told MLB.com's Adrian Garro that the concern simply isn't there.

“No concern,” he said. “I mean, until it becomes a concern, it's not a concern. So we're going to keep preparing and keep doing everything we need to to be ready to go tomorrow, just keep riding this train.”

Miller threw only five pitches after sustaining the injury last night, but his velocity held up. His four sliders ranged between 86.8 mph and 89.1. His only fastball was thrown at 100.4 mph, per Statcast. It was a small sample size, but Miller looked as efficient and effective as ever.

That said, manager Craig Stammen could be excused for giving Miller a night off Tuesday — a proposition that becomes easier if the Padres (or the Rockies) are leading comfortably going into the ninth inning.

Regardless, Miller will be an essential piece of the puzzle as the Padres look to nail down a postseason spot. Through Monday, they hold a 2.5-game lead in the National League wild-card race over the Arizona Diamondbacks (80-71). The Padres (82-68) have 12 games remaining in the regular season to clinch.

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