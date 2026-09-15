Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Wins Award, Jason Adam Update, Ramon Laureano Miracle Return?
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The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 8-7, on Monday night and improved to 82-68 on the year. It was the eighth straight win for the Friars and the ninth of their last 10 games.
Right-hander Casey Mize allowed two earned runs off of eight hits across the first five innings of the game, and after an uncharacteristic night for the bullpen at Coors Field, Mason Miller closed things out with his 37th save of the year. Ty France and Jackson Merrill each had three-hit performances while Manny Machado slugged a solo home run (No. 28 on the year) in the first inning.
Jake Cronenworth added a pair of hits as well while Fernando Tatis Jr hit his 22nd home run of the season, a towering two-run blast that traveled 449 feet and left his bat at 111.1 mph.
Before the game, Merrill received a major award from MLB amid a stretch where the 23-year-old has been hitting an astounding .517 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in his last seven games. Merrill notched his second career National League Player of the Week award, and his first since 2024.
In other news, the Padres have a promising update on right-hander Jason Adam, who has been on the injured list since early July. Before hitting the shelf, Adam was tossing a 2.51 ERA and looks to rejoin an already elite bullpen ahead of the postseason.
Finally, Ramon Laureano, who was previously thought to be out for the year with a hip injury, recently revealed that he has a slim chance at making it back in the postseason.
With just three games to go in the 2025 regular season, Laureano — who was hitting .305 in the month of August — fractured his index finger. The veteran is going to need a miracle, but stranger things have certainly happened within the game of baseball.
“I’m not ruling it out,” Laureano said. “Every day, I’m working, dreaming about being in the playoffs and performing. But to make it more specific, the chances of me playing are, like, less than 5%, the way I have to do all my [rehab] and what the doctor told me to do.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Get Major Jason Adam Update as Return Looms
Padres' Injured 24-Home Run Slugger Not Ruling Out Miraculous Postseason Return
Mason Miller Reveals Concern Level With Career-High Workload for Padres
Red-Hot Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge 4-Game Series vs Rockies
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson