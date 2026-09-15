Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Wins Award, Jason Adam Update, Ramon Laureano Miracle Return?

The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 8-7, on Monday night and improved to 82-68 on the year. It was the eighth straight win for the Friars and the ninth of their last 10 games.

Right-hander Casey Mize allowed two earned runs off of eight hits across the first five innings of the game, and after an uncharacteristic night for the bullpen at Coors Field, Mason Miller closed things out with his 37th save of the year. Ty France and Jackson Merrill each had three-hit performances while Manny Machado slugged a solo home run (No. 28 on the year) in the first inning.

Jake Cronenworth added a pair of hits as well while Fernando Tatis Jr hit his 22nd home run of the season, a towering two-run blast that traveled 449 feet and left his bat at 111.1 mph.

Before the game, Merrill received a major award from MLB amid a stretch where the 23-year-old has been hitting an astounding .517 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in his last seven games. Merrill notched his second career National League Player of the Week award, and his first since 2024.

In other news, the Padres have a promising update on right-hander Jason Adam, who has been on the injured list since early July. Before hitting the shelf, Adam was tossing a 2.51 ERA and looks to rejoin an already elite bullpen ahead of the postseason.

Finally, Ramon Laureano, who was previously thought to be out for the year with a hip injury, recently revealed that he has a slim chance at making it back in the postseason.

With just three games to go in the 2025 regular season, Laureano — who was hitting .305 in the month of August — fractured his index finger. The veteran is going to need a miracle, but stranger things have certainly happened within the game of baseball.

“I’m not ruling it out,” Laureano said. “Every day, I’m working, dreaming about being in the playoffs and performing. But to make it more specific, the chances of me playing are, like, less than 5%, the way I have to do all my [rehab] and what the doctor told me to do.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Get Major Jason Adam Update as Return Looms

Padres' Injured 24-Home Run Slugger Not Ruling Out Miraculous Postseason Return

Mason Miller Reveals Concern Level With Career-High Workload for Padres

Red-Hot Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge 4-Game Series vs Rockies

Padres Tweets of the Day

Starting his collection 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XzW2TIygHq — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 14, 2026

Mason Miller revealed his concern level with his soon-to-be career-high workload this season👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TkrGAxMnch — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 14, 2026

FERNANDO TATIS JR. INTO THE DAMN TREES pic.twitter.com/Za4s9oik6c — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) September 15, 2026

"I like to stay away from video as much as I can... baseball was never created with that so I just like to go out there and play a free game."



Jackson Merrill talks about what has led to his turnaround after winning NL POTW honors. pic.twitter.com/PQXQpeH9nv — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 14, 2026

Wasting no time. pic.twitter.com/dVfplgHM8E — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 15, 2026

The Padres have been predicted to pursue Yankees superstar Jazz Chisholm Jr. in free agency this offseason (read more below)👀👀



Do you want to see Chisholm as the future 2B in SD? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LTtlgDittU — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 14, 2026

The Kid is cookin'. pic.twitter.com/fVj05zsSLR — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 14, 2026

Manny Machado’s last 15 games:



.308 AVG | 4 HR | 11 RBI | 10 BB | 11 K

.413 OBP | .577 SLG | .990 OPS



He’s up to 28 HR on the year, tied for the 5th-most among third basemen 💥 pic.twitter.com/hidmHWzqV4 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 15, 2026

The Padres got a major update on RHP Jason Adam, as they await a potential late-September return👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/i2b0ylMSdv — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 14, 2026

Congratulations to Jason Adam on being named our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee 💛



Vote for Jason: https://t.co/Dx0pDIjY8Q pic.twitter.com/K4R6XmaVTq — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 14, 2026

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