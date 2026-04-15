Padres Named Best Fit for Top Free Agent Pitcher Despite Cubs Interest

If the Lucas Giolito sweepstakes are indeed a two-team race, the San Diego Padres should like their chances.

FanSided's Robert Murray said on The Baseball Insiders on Wednesday that the Padres' reported interest in right-hander Lucas Giolito is legitimate, particularly after right-hander Nick Pivetta was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

"I've been connecting the San Diego Padres to this one a lot," Murray said. "I think the Padres make a ton of sense here. Nick Pivetta's going to miss some time here, we'll see how much time. Lucas Giolito fills a really nice fit for them. Is a player who I think would do really well on that pitching staff, and just on that roster overall. Does the ownership situation there complicate things by any means? I don't know.

"But I think, to me, the Padres stand out as one of, if not the best, fits for Lucas Giolito in free agency."

The Cubs are also in the hunt for Giolito, according to sources cited by Patrick Mooney, Ken Rosenthal, Dennis Lin and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

Giolito went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year. The veteran right-hander is 71-66 with a 4.30 ERA in 206 games (204 starts) in nine MLB seasons.

Murray didn't rule out the Cubs' chances of signing Giolito "at a nice value," but noted "I still think they would prefer to do something more internal than anything" outside the organization via free agency or trade.

Assessing Giolito's value is the main hold-up that has allowed him to linger on the free agent market into the middle of April.

Morning podcast: Lucas Giolito opens up about why he hasn't signed yet, what he has been doing, how he got in the best shape of his life, and the meaning behind his 'World of Warcraft' handle. pic.twitter.com/Mw44C0cQEY — Baseball Isn’t Boring (@BBisntBoring) April 10, 2026

"Giolito wants to be paid at or close to what he believes he's worth," Murray said. "At this stage of the [season], I can't believe that's going to end up being a multi-year deal. He's going to want to end up using the platform of this season to prove these teams wrong for not signing him for what he believes he's worth, and get another chance at free agency next offseason."

As long as Pivetta's elbow does not need surgery, a one-year deal might be ideal for the Padres.

Giolito is himself coming off his first full season back from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow. Free agents can't sign without passing a physical, and the Padres might proceed with caution in Giolito's case.

At least so long as the price (and the elbow) is right, the fit is there.

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