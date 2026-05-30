San Diego Padres Facing Tough Question Ahead of 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

The San Diego Padres are in somewhat of a strange spot as the season moves closer to the trade deadline this summer.

The Padres have been able to stay competitive in terms of the standings, even with multiple areas of the roster struggling. Not only has San Diego seen some major injuries to the starting rotation, but inconsistency across the roster has taken place.

One of the bigger problems from this team has been the lack of offense, with multiple star players struggling to get it together at the plate. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill have all seen issues hitting this year, and it has caused some real questions around this team.

So with the trade deadline coming up, the Padres front office has to decide whether to make a major play to win, or just sit back and see what this team can do the rest of the way.

Case For Padres to Go For it at Trade Deadline

The case for the Padres to be aggressive at the trade deadline is clear, especially given that both Machado and Xander Bogaerts are on the wrong side of 30. The stars on this team aren't getting any younger, and the time is now to make a run.

With the offense being inconsistent, adding more power could help this team out. Slugger Yordan Álvarez could be available, and the Padres have been linked to him this season.

Additionally, going after more starting pitching help could help bolster the rotation for the stretch run of the season. San Diego is always an option to make a blockbuster trade for someone like Tarik Skubal.

The Padres have been chasing the illustrious World Series title for a long time, and this core has the talent to make it happen. The front office could push the chips in on this season, and the fanbase would be appreciative, even if it didn't work out.

Case For Padres to Stay the Course at Trade Deadline

For the Padres, there are reasons for the team to go for it, but there is also a pathway to simply hold back. While the stars on the Padres are getting older, this team does have enough talent to be competitive this year.

The team has won games without the services of Tatis and Machado consistently hitting, which could bode well down the line. If the two stars were to finally get it together, the Padres could be dangerous come playoff time.

The Padres' farm system has also been decimated with multiple big-time trades over the years, so moving the last remaining prospects is a risk. San Diego may be better off only making small trades at the deadline, giving themselves a chance to build the farm system up again.

The starting rotation should also get both Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta back after the All-Star break, giving the team extra arms. This itself could be a strong reinforcement, and it wouldn't cost the Padres anything to add them back to the starting staff.

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