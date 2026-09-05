Padres Notes: Nick Pivetta Nearing Return, Luis Campusano Makes Insane History With Walk-Off vs Yankees

The San Diego Padres beat the New York Yankees in epic walk-off fashion on Friday night and improved to 74-67 on the year.

Walker Buehler struck out six across five innings of work and allowed just one earned run on three hits. Mason Miller struck out four across the final two innings to earn win No. 5 on the year.

Offensively, Ty France had a two-hit outing, but the night was all about Luis Campusano. He slugged a walk-off two-run shot in the 10th on the first pitch that he saw, but also did something no other catcher has done since 1951.

Luis Campusano thwarted THREE stolen base attempts on the same night he hit a walk-off home run 😳



(MLB x @TravelTexas) pic.twitter.com/T5K9O3yQYP — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2026

Campy became just the second player to catch three would-be base runners stealing and end that game with a walk-off home run. He spoke after the game on the honor but knows that there is a much more for his team to accomplish.

“It was a fun night,” Campusano said. “I had a good time, but glad we got the win too.”

Luis Campusano is the second player since CS tracked in both leagues (1951) to have 3 CS and a walk-off HR in the same game, joining:



4/14/1961 Sammy Taylor



Both games ended 3-2



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/vCMEDLGry4 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 5, 2026

In other news, right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta is nearing a return to the Padres for the first time since mid-April. President of baseball operations AJ Preller hinted at some good news coming soon on his Friday appearance on 97.3 The Fan.

"He's been able to clear all those hurdles and he's feeling good," Preller said. "He'll be at Petco this weekend and he could be on the active roster sooner rather than later."

Finally, the Padres are back in the final wild-card spot of the National League thanks to a wild walk-off victory and an Arizona Diamondbacks loss. It's hard to believe that only two months ago, the Padres were two games under .500, and in the moment, almost entirely out of the postseason race.

With a thrilling mix of stars — namely Fernando Tatis Jr. — surging into the second half of the season after a slow start, as well as a trade deadline that addressed serious pitching concerns, San Diego is looking like a team not many would want to match up with in October.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' AJ Preller Hints at Major Nick Pivetta News

How the Padres Went From Disappointment to Serious Postseason Threat

Padres' Craig Stammen Finally Gave Michael King What He's Been Asking For

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres RHP Michael King has been asking his manager to do something for him in the middle of the game.



Finally, in his most recent start, he got it⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UnWqNmjgCe — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 4, 2026

Joe Musgrove spoke about how he's feeling physically and some creative options he and the organization are considering so that he can pitch this season: pic.twitter.com/57jCoHgrBU — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 4, 2026

Ethan Salas is an 80-grade brother 🥹 pic.twitter.com/b5GtBnKw9K — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2026

West Coast, Best Coast 🌴 pic.twitter.com/01ZgYwxvUI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 5, 2026

Here’s a look at our 2027 Spring Training schedule 🌵 pic.twitter.com/U4IindSarm — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 4, 2026

Ty France spoke about his confidence in the Padres rebounding from their poor road trip, what stands out to him about the Yankees and his thoughts on Ethan Salas reaching the Majors at such a young age: pic.twitter.com/Njh399ymQx — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 4, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.