Padres' No. 1 Free Agent Position Player Target Revealed, But There's Tons of Competition

Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato is eligible for major league free agency at just the right time. It isn't news that plenty of teams would love to have a Triple Crown winner on their roster, and the 27-year-old could still have some peak years ahead of him after leading Nippon Professional Baseball in batting average (.306), home runs (39) and RBIs (106) in 2026.

In a vacuum, the San Diego Padres stand out as a good fit for Sato on several levels.

The Padres slugged only .401 against right-handed pitching overall in 2026. Assuming he's comfortable playing left field, first base or designated hitter, Sato would be a potential upgrade — and two years younger — compared to Gavin Sheets, the veteran who filled that role the last two seasons.

In a lineup anchored by right-handed hitters Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, Sato would complement Jackson Merrill as a power threat from the left side.

It isn't hard for other teams to make the case to spend whatever it takes to sign Sato as well. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Sato isn't just the Padres' top position player target in free agency; he's the preferred target of the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and New York Mets.

Nightengale notes that scouts view Sato as an outfielder. That's fine for the Padres, who have Machado locked in at third base, are trying to bring back Ty France to play first and faced question marks in left field all of 2026 until minor league journeyman Samad Taylor emerged down the stretch.

FanGraphs projects Sato to sign a contract in the vicinity of five years and $100 million to $110 million. He's all but guaranteed to sign before Dec. 1, when MLB is expected to lock out players and freeze major league transactions, since his posting window will expire in December.

The signing team must also pay a posting fee based on the value of Sato's contract. If FanGraphs' projections are close, that fee will land in the neighborhood of $17 million to $18 million.

The upside to Sato is obvious. Practically every scouting report glows about Sato's "raw power" — something the Padres lacked from the left side in 2026.

There's also a high-risk element to Sato's offensive profile. As FanGraphs' Ben Clemens wrote, "he’d be one of the most whiff-prone sluggers in the majors; he swung and missed as frequently in NPB as Colson Montgomery did in MLB, and Montgomery set the single-season strikeout record."

Signing Sato, under the threat of competition from other teams and given the downside risk, provides an early test of new owners Jose Feliciano and Kwanza Jones' mettle.

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