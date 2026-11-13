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Inside The Padres

Padres Could Cut Ties With Veteran Slugger in Potential Offseason Shocker

The 32-year-old was a godsend when the Padres' lineup was struggling in 2026.
J.P. Hoornstra|
San Diego Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) celebrates with designated hitter Gavin Sheets (30) after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.
San Diego Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) celebrates with designated hitter Gavin Sheets (30) after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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San Diego Padres

When the San Diego Padres had one of baseball's worst offenses prior to the 2026 All-Star break, Gavin Sheets was a bright spot. He finished the season with 17 home runs against right-handed pitchers; only Manny Machado (25) and Jackson Merrill (20) had more.

For a team that slugged only .401 against right-handed pitching overall, Sheets' .436 mark was an obvious asset. He's projected by Spotrac and Baseball Prospectus to make $5.5 million in 2027, his final season of arbitration eligibility. MLB Trade Rumors estimates the number at $6.5 million.

On the right team — say, the Padres of the first half of 2026 — that salary might be a relative bargain. On another team, that's a lot to pay for essentially half a designated hitter, albeit a good one.

Is there a chance the Padres non-tender Sheets, making him a free agent? Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune floated the idea as a possibility Thursday, with the caveat that "the Padres successfully woo a big free-agent bat to play the outfield and/or first base."

To this point in the offseason, the Padres' ability to woo a big-name starting pitcher has been seen as the main litmus test of the new owners' willingness to spend on player payroll. Scheduling a meeting with Tarik Skubal is a good first step, provided it leads to a competitive offer.

The decision to tender Sheets a contract also offers a useful test of how the 2027 Padres view their lineup options. Merrill should be a source of power against right-handed pitchers every year of his nine-year contract; if he falters, however, Sheets is a necessary secondary threat.

Of course, the free agent and/or trade markets might hold better options — even better bargains.

Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, for example, might be the best left-handed hitter in a relatively weak free agent crop. Assuming he's comfortable shifting between left field, first base and DH, Sato would be a potential upgrade over Sheets (and two years younger).

NLCS MVP Jake Bauers was essentially a platoon-neutral hitter in 2026. Assuming the changes he made at the plate can carry over to 2027, signing Bauers is arguably a better option than bringing back Sheets.

The Padres could also dangle one of their right-handed hitting catchers — Luis Campusano or Freddy Fermin — as trade bait to upgrade the left-handed-hitting side of their lineup. Who would realistically be available to them in that scenario is unclear, but president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has a habit for exhausting his options on the trade market.

In any event, bringing back Sheets is no sure thing. If he leaves, it's probably a good sign that Kwanza Jones and Jose Feliciano's pledge to go "all in" on the Padres' roster includes a meaningful upgrade to the lineup in addition to the starting rotation.

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J.P. Hoornstra
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

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