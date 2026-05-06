Padres Notes: All-Star to IL, Major Lineup Shakeup, Blockbuster Trade Idea

The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 10-5, on Tuesday night behind a much-needed offensive breakout. The Friars improved to 21-14 on the year.

The Padres totaled 14 hits in the contest, getting multi-hit games from five players: Jackson Merrill, Miguel Andujar, Gavin Sheets, Xander Bogaerts and Sung-Mun Song, who was making his stateside MLB debut.

The Padres made significant lineup changes for Tuesday's game, dropping Fernando Tatis Jr. to the No. 5 hole, among other moves. Manager Craig Stammen had hinted that these moves could be coming amid San Diego's offensive struggles.

“We’re definitely racking our brains and trying to figure out why that is. We just haven’t hit our stride early in games yet,” Stammen said Monday. “We’re making small little tweaks here and there to see if that might spark the difference. I’ve probably got to look internally, maybe in the lineup or something like that, but kind of anything is on the table to spark us early in games.”

The moves clearly worked on Tuesday. It remains to be seen what the lineup looks like moving forward.

“I don’t know if it was needed or not, but we switched it up and got fresh faces in different spots, and things clicked,” slugger Gavin Sheets said after the game. “I think that you need still a level of consistency, but sometimes you do this and it works. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. We switched up today and got a good result.

"I don’t think you do it every game, but you get in a little funk and get some fresh faces and see what happens.”

Before the game, the Padres made a roster move involving four players. All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth was placed on the injured list, while Song was called up from Triple-A. Additionally, left-handed pitcher Yuki Matsui was activated off the IL, while left-hander Kyle Hart was optioned.

Song notched his first career hits and RBIs at the MLB level, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base in the contest.

In other news, the Padres have been named as a top landing spot for two-time MVP Bryce Harper in a potential blockbuster trade ahead of this year's deadline. If the Philadelphia Phillies continue to struggle and want to move off of Harper's contract, the Padres would seemingly be a great fit for his power bat.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Place Jake Cronenworth on Injured List, Demote Pitcher in Massive Roster Move

Padres Manager Considering Lineup Shakeup Amid Offensive Struggles

Padres Named Top Landing Spot for 2-Time MVP Slugger in Blockbuster Trade

Padres' 22-Year-Old Outfielder Skyrockets Into Top Prospects List

Padres' Craig Stammen Makes Feeling Clear on Fernando Tatis Jr's Struggles

Korean Insider Reports Padres Calling Up Sung-Mun Song in Surprise Move

Padres Lineup vs Giants: Ramon Laureano Out, Fernando Tatis Dropped

Padres Tweets of the Day

we love this song 🫶 pic.twitter.com/E4zwBU2zJj — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 6, 2026

송성문 선수의 메이저리그 첫 안타! pic.twitter.com/p0FrjcUFJj — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 6, 2026

Bogey by the Bay. pic.twitter.com/QzrkkFSbeT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 6, 2026

That triple in the first inning was Miguel Andujar's 500th career hit. #Padres — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) May 6, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.