Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Major Contract Decisions, Tarik Skubal to SD?

The San Diego Padres fell short of their ultimate goal as they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series, but with a long offseason on the horizon, the time to retool an already talented and tested roster is now.

The Friars were recently linked to All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians. With the outfield looking like the area with the least amount of depth, perhaps a trade could greatly benefit this squad.

"It’s entirely possible that the Guardians will listen on Steven Kwan in the winter with the star outfielder scheduled for free agency after the 2027 season," Fansided's Robert Murray wrote.

"The Padres have shown past interest in Kwan, and [president of baseball operations AJ] Preller loves star players. Perhaps that is something that the organization could revisit, with Kwan ranking sixth in baseball in fWAR from June 30 to the end of the season."

In other news, a would-be trade is just one of many decisions that the Padres have to make this offseason. The team at Padres On SI detailed each major contract decision that faces the team — one always looking to shed payroll and spend money as efficiently as they can.

Finally, another area that could have used assistance during the 2026 campaign is the starting rotation. While the Padres were in the running for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Skubal will be a free agent at season's end and the pursuit can resume.

The reigning two-time Cy Young award winner had a 2.79 ERA this season before being dealt, and in 10 starts with the Dodgers, closed out the regular season with a 2.61 mark. Overall, he struck out 186 batters this season to 27 walks.

Someone like Skubal could ensure more stability in the rotation, and more importantly, additional relief on the bullpen. Due to the starters not going as deep as planned/lacking the required production, San Diego's relief crew pitched the second-most innings this season across MLB (with a 3.31 ERA) and the most frames in the National League.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Could Pursue All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Offseason Trade, Says Insider

Every Major Contract Decision Facing the Padres This Offseason

MLB Insiders Predict Padres to Seriously Pursue Dodgers' Tarik Skubal in Free Agency

The Position the Padres Must Address for This Offseason to Be a Success

Padres Tweets of the Day

MLB insiders expect the Padres to seriously pursue Tarik Skubal in free agency👀👀



Would you want to see SD add Skubal? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y9k2J8jNNP — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 13, 2026

What would you consider a successful offseason for the Padres? pic.twitter.com/sfQvmA17BW — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 13, 2026

Here's a look at every major contract decision facing the Padres this offseason — and what they might do👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/n4poUuWJoB — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 13, 2026

Ty France nearly took his career overseas. Now he could CASH IN on free agency. 👀@DSmithShow and @MartyCaswell discuss whether the Padres can keep their breakout first baseman in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/yAqyLoRyMU — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) October 13, 2026

The Padres could pursue All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan in a blockbuster trade this offseason, according to an insider👀👀



Do you want to see the Padres land Kwan? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wLcTXbAlDf — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 13, 2026

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