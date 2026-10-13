Every Major Contract Decision Facing the Padres This Offseason

The San Diego Padres could have a total of 17 players enter free agency this offseason.

Many of them will be on new teams come 2027, giving the Padres plenty of roster holes to fill.

The Padres do have the ability to retain some of those free agents with team options and mutual options. Here is a look at those five players.

Club Options (2)

The Padres have club options on two players: right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta and left-hander Kyle Hart.

Nick Pivetta

Pivetta's four-year contract with the Padres initially had player options in each of the final two seasons. However, there was a stipulation in his contract that converted the player option into a team option if he missed 130 consecutive days on the injured list. He did that this year.

Pivetta left an April 12 start with an elbow injury, and didn't return until Sept. 7. When he did return, however, he looked like his dominant self.

Across four starts to finish out the regular season, he had a 1.45 ERA over 18.2 innings with 18 strikeouts to two walks.

He then made two postseason starts, allowing three runs over 7.2 innings with eight strikeouts.

The Padres are expected to lose a majority of their rotation this offseason. Pivetta, who would be due $14 million this year and potentially $18 million next year, could end up being a good option.

Kyle Hart

The Padres have a $2.5 million club option on Hart in 2027. If they don't pick it up, he'll earn a $200,000 buyout.

Hart had an up-and-down season, finishing with a 4.92 ERA across 64 innings with 59 strikeouts to 26 walks. He was left off the postseason rosters.

Mutual Options (3)

Mutual options are rarely picked up, as both the team and player have to agree on the specific number. The Padres have three that will almost certainly be declined.

Miguel Andujar

Andujar has an $8 million mutual option that includes a $2.5 million buyout. The 31-year-old appeared in 74 regular-season games, hitting .259 with five home runs, 22 RBIs and an OPS of .726. A wrist injury sidelined him for almost all of the second half. He returned in the postseason, going 0-for-3 with a walk.

Griffin Canning

Canning has a $5 million mutual option with a $1.5 million buyout. The Padres signed him last offseason hoping he'd fix the rotation. Instead, he struggled mightily before going to the bullpen.

The right-hander went 0-7 with a 6.79 ERA across 11 starts. He had a 4.23 ERA across 19 appearances in relief.

He was left off the postseason rosters.

Lucas Giolito

The Padres signed Giolito in late-April, hoping he'd fill a much-needed hole in the rotation. Instead, he had a 5.16 ERA across seven appearances before going on the IL in June. He didn't return for the rest of the year.

He has an $8 million mutual option with a $1.5 million buyout.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.