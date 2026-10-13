MLB Insiders Predict Padres to Seriously Pursue Dodgers' Tarik Skubal in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres are expected to make major roster changes this winter.

San Diego has a ton of potential free agents this winter, and the reality is, they can't keep all of them. To reach their ultimate goal, it may be best to not retain a majority of them.

Sometimes, change is necessary, especially for a team that hasn't been able to get over the hump. The Padres' ultimate goal is to win a World Series, and while no single player can get them there alone, pending free agent Tarik Skubal could be a key missing piece.

ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel noted that some experts named the Padres as "sleepers" to land Skubal.

"The Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres were mentioned in this category; the Angels and Padres have new ownership, and the White Sox have a new owner in waiting," McDaniel wrote. "In most high-end free agent bidding processes, there's at least one surprising or mystery team. After circling back with some sources after the projections were in, the Padres seemed to be the consensus pick for the most serious bidder in this group."

McDaniel named the New York Mets, Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers as the true contenders to land the two-time Cy Young winner.

Skubal is projected to sign a contract worth north of $400 million this winter. A contract of that magnitude would make him by far the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history.

Can the Padres Afford to Sign Tarik Skubal?

It's unclear if the Padres have the financial capacity to afford Skubal. A lot of that depends on how agrressive their new owners want to be.

Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones paid $3.9 billion to purchase the Padres. They have plans to win, but also inherited a high payroll.

While they want to be competitive, they will be more methodical in their approach.

If the Padres feel it is safe enough to go after Skubal, they won't think twice.

The 29-year-old ace is arguably the league's best pitcher. In 2026, Skubal went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA, 186 strikeouts and a 0.96 WHIP in 26 starts and 158.2 innings with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers. The last two years, he's won two Cy Young awards in the American League.

Skubal is the kind of pitcher that could single-handedly win a team a playoff series.

The starting rotation is also by far the Padres' biggest need. But whether they can afford Skubal — while also filling out a rotation expected to lose most of its pitchers — remains to be seen.

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