The San Diego Padres lost left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in free agency. The 27-year-old inked a massive five-year, $115 million deal as the bullpen with the fifth-lowest ERA in baseball last season has now lost their setup man to the team with the fourth-lowest in MLB.

It isn't just the bullpen that experienced some depletion on Saturday as a starting pitcher headed to the St. Louis Cardinals, putting further pressure on president of baseball operations AJ Preller to make his first move to address the 2027 rotation.

Preller spoke about what the future rotation of the ball club could look like during the general manager meetings earlier this month, but as time has gone on, the wish list of players is likely at a much different level than when the meetings originally took place.

“The idea that we have a little bit of a blank canvas and have some flexibility, I think we see that as an opportunity,” Preller said. “There’s some good pitching available on the market. We have some good pitchers that we like here at Petco [Park] that are coming back for us.

“Every year we talk about it: You’ve got to be willing to revamp your pitching staff. This offseason will be no different. We’ll have some opportunity, I think, this offseason to build a staff that we think is a championship staff through free agency, trades and continuing to develop.”

The blank canvas still looks the same, if not in worse shape than before.

Finally, there are reportedly four players that the Padres are targeting as free agency talent starts to thin out. Three of those players are starters, but with an impending MLB lockout expected on Dec. 1, time is running out to make moves before a new collective bargaining agreement is signed — if one is even agreed to before the scheduled start of the 2027 campaign.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Adrian Morejon Signing $115 Million Deal With Blue Jays, Leaving Padres in Major Trouble

Padres Lose Free Agent Starting Pitcher to St. Louis Cardinals

Padres Confirmed to Be Targeting These 4 Players in Free Agency as Options Dwindle

2 MLB Execs Believe Padres Could Trade Mason Miller This Offseason

Padres Tweets of the Day

Adrian Morejon just got PAID by the Blue Jays



Couldn’t think of anyone more deserving



Thank you for your 10+ years of service to this organization, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/rX7nZnyuVb — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) November 28, 2026

The Padres, who scouted Montas' recent showcase, had interest. https://t.co/uoqb4aJEJ2 — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) November 28, 2026

The Padres have remained engaged with outfielder Suzuki, infielder Ty France, and right-hander Michael King, per @dennistlin. pic.twitter.com/n7Bck8ckaD — Kalshi Baseball (@KalshiBSB) November 28, 2026

Today would be a great day for the Padres to bring back Michael King 👑 pic.twitter.com/Q3AAFDneDN — Al Scott (@AlScott1998) November 28, 2026

Day 4 of Facing Every Teams Best Pitcher Ever | San Diego Padres Edition (Facing Trevor Hoffman) pic.twitter.com/ad4R6QhR7y — Jake Oliger (@Jake_Oliger) November 29, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.