Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, SD Cuts Ties With Pitcher, Urged to Sign Former Dodger

The San Diego Padres beat the Baltimore Orioles, 5-2, on Sunday and improved to 37-33 on the year, winning their second consecutive series.

Right-hander Walker Buehler had perhaps his best outing as a Padre with just one earned run across five innings of work, striking out five and walking no batters. Mason Miller earned his 19th save of the season and struck out three while recording four outs.

On the offensive side of things, catcher Rodolfo Durán homered for the second consecutive day. This time it was a two-run shot in the seventh inning on his way to going 2-for-4 on the afternoon with three RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. also went 2-for-4 and collected two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to give Miller an insurance run he didn't need.

In other news, a former Padres outfielder announced his retirement from the game of baseball. The 34-year-old posted a message to his X account to make the announcement.

"After 12+ years of pro baseball I am officially retired!" he wrote. "From living out my dream in the MLB, to Japan, Korea, Mexico and everywhere in between - it has been an incredible ride. I gave baseball everything I had, and it gave me even more. I could go on and on, but really I'm just grateful. For the life lessons, relationships, memories and much more."

In other news, the Padres designated a right-handed pitcher for assignment on Sunday while making a roster move. The unfortunate reason for the move was the Friars placing catcher Freddy Fermin on the injured list and selecting the contract of his replacement, Blake Hunt.

Finally, a case is made for the Padres to sign a former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man. With a lack of depth on the roster at the moment, adding a guy who can play all around the diamond can alleviate some of the recent shortcomings.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Former Padres Outfielder Suddenly Retires From Baseball at 34

Padres Cut Ties With Veteran Pitcher, Lose Catcher to IL in Unfortunate Roster Move

Padres Should Jump to Sign Recently-Released Dodgers Utility Man

Padres' Manny Machado Has No Answer for His Career-Worst Struggles

Padres Make Sense for Blue Jays Utility Man in Need of Fresh Start

Padres Tweets of the Day

Durán does this. pic.twitter.com/fcn8KXVf96 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 14, 2026

Craig Stammen spoke about how it felt to win 2 games in a row in Baltimore, Walker Buehler's outing, Rodolfo Duran stepping up in Freddy Fermin's absence and why the team decided to place Fermin on the IL: pic.twitter.com/imEg0n16Jg — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 14, 2026

Hang a star on that one ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/x8GQLwnL4I — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 14, 2026

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