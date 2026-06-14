Padres Make Sense for Blue Jays Utility Man in Need of Fresh Start

The San Diego Padres are expected to be one of the more active teams around Major League Baseball ahead of this year's Aug. 3 trade deadline.

After a hot start to the season, the Padres have come back down to earth in the standings, with the shortcomings of the roster catching up to them. San Diego has been one of the worst hitting teams in the league all year, while the starting rotation's question marks have continued.

But the trade deadline will give the Padres a chance to make additions to the team, hoping to boost their postseason chances. San Diego's front office, with A.J. Preller running the show, has never been shy about being aggressive, and we could see that play out again.

One player that could be interesting for the Padres is utility man Davis Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays, who needs a change of scenery, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Toronto needs bullpen help, making the Padres a perfect match for Schneider in a potential deal between the two teams.

"Unless Toronto looks to trade from the top level of its 15th-ranked prospect list, the Blue Jays may have to dip into their Major League-ready pool to make deals this summer," Feinsand wrote. "Schneider could be used in such a trade — possibly for bullpen help -- as the Blue Jays look to bounce back from their sluggish start.

Should the Padres Pursue Davis Schneider?

Schneider had a decent year in 2025 for the Blue Jays, helping the team reach the World Series. But this season, he has struggled heavily, and a change of scenery could be key to a resurgence.

Overall, Schneider has hit .123 with one home run and eight runs batted in, while putting up a poor OPS of .494. The Blue Jays have been hoping that he could turn things around this season, but thus far, it hasn't happened.

Schneider had been in the minor leagues due to his poor performance and the logjam in the outfield for Toronto. He was just recalled this week after hitting .188 with four runs batted in over 14 games.

Schneider could be brought in as a depth option with the hope at getting him back to his 2025 form when he hit .234 with 11 home runs, 31 RBIs and an OPS of .797.

It may not cost the Padres much to trade for him, which could be appealing to Preller. Schneider is also under team control until 2030, giving the Padres some flexibility down the line.

Due to his positional versatility, the Padres could move him around the field, giving manager Craig Stammen more to work with. Schneider may not be the best option for San Diego, but if the team wants to add a much-needed depth piece, he could be solid.

Sometimes, all it takes is a change of scenery for a player to bounce back, and Schneider seems like the perfect candidate for that. The Padres have a good collection of talent on the roster, and Schneider could fit in well as they shuffle through Triple-A players right now.

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