Padres Should Jump to Sign Recently-Released Dodgers Utility Man

The San Diego Padres are expected to evaluate the entire roster leading up to the trade deadline later this summer.

After a hot start to the season, the Padres have come back down to earth, now seeing some distance in the National League West standings. Part of this has been due to an inconsistent offensive performance game to game, with the Padres being one of the poorest hitting teams in baseball.

But as the year goes on, the front office has been trying to add some life to the offense to help spark something. One player who could be interesting for the Padres is recently-released utility man Tyler Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers organization this season before the team cut him loose. The utility man could serve the Padres well, and the team should bring him in for some extra depth purposes.

Playing at the Triple-A level for the Dodgers, Fitzgerald did perform well, but due to the talented roster that Los Angeles has, there wasn't any room for playing time. Overall, the utility man hit .293 with six home runs and 22 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .998.

This is exactly the type of production that could have a team like the Padres bring Fitzgerald in, even as a flier candidate. Fitzgerald has previously played for the San Francisco Giants in his MLB career, getting decent playing time over the last two seasons.

Last year, Fitzgerald played in 72 games for San Francisco, hitting .217 with four home runs and 14 runs batted in, while recording an OPS of .605. His 2024 stats were much better, with the veteran hitting .280 with 15 home runs and 34 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .831.

Fitzgerald does have versatility on defense, having played at third base, second base, shortstop, left field and right field over his career. He could replace someone like Jase Bowen on the roster, who's been struggling since his call-up.

The Giants originally drafted Fitzgerald in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The utility man made his MLB debut in 2023, playing in just 10 games for the Giants that season.

The Padres could look to give Fitzgerald a chance to prove himself, while hoping he can help spark the offense. San Diego could use all the help that they can get, and teams can never have enough depth throughout a long season.

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