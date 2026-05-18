Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Called Out, Jake Cronenworth Update, Mason Miller Needs Rest

The San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners, 8-3, on Sunday evening and completed the series sweep to improve to 28-18 on the year.

Right-hander Lucas Giolito madehis Padres debut, allowed one hit and three runs across five-plus innings.

Slugging first baseman Gavin Sheets kept up his hot streak with a first inning solo shot on the first pitch that he saw. San Diego hung five runs on the Mariners in the six inning thanks to another towering Sheets homer — this time a two-run blast — as well as a Jackson Merrill RBI double and a two-run single from Ty France.

Sheets added another run in the seventh via an RBI double to cap off his 3-for-3 night with 4 RBIs and two walks drawn.

In other news, a former MLB catcher recently spoke about Fernando Tatis Jr.'s home run drought, and didn't mince words.

"I think everybody thinks he's going to get back to his like .970 OPS," said the former backstop. "I think those years are behind him. He's a right fielder that has Platinum Glove defense and zero power.

"His exit velocity is still there. His launch angle isn't. Slow starts? Or just maybe we're getting closer to what he's going to be."

Additionally, manager Craig Stammen provided a health update on Jake Cronenworth as he continues his second week in concussion protocol. The skipper brought comparisons to the NFL and how seriously they deal with concussions, noting how carefully the team is taking things with their infielder.

Finally, star closer Mason Miller spoke on how he is being impacted by his enormous workload this season. Though he still carries a microscopic 0.86 ERA and an MLB-leading 14 saves, he may be starting to feel the effects of a busy April.

"I threw the most innings I’ve ever thrown in the month of April," Miller said. "I feel great, but sometimes you feel great and there’s some other responses too. So obviously, like, we’ll look at some stuff and try and to rectify it.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Ex-MLB Catcher Says Quiet Part Out Loud Regarding Fernando Tatis' Home Run Drought for Padres

Padres Manager Provides Concerning Jake Cronenworth Update Amid Concussion

Padres' Mason Miller Thinks Massive Workload Could Be Negatively Affecting Him

'It's Baseball': Padres' Manny Machado Discusses Brutal Early Season Struggles

Padres' 8.49-ERA Pitcher Quietly Played Through Injury This Season

Padres Tweets of the Day

That Gavin Sheets is so hot right now. pic.twitter.com/hh4ylnNOCg — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 17, 2026

Craig Stammen shared his thoughts on the keys to the Padres' offensive success in San Diego, Lucas Giolito's efficient debut and Gavin Sheets' monster performance: pic.twitter.com/3DYAod8rFN — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) May 18, 2026

Oh Sheets, here we go again. pic.twitter.com/qQxHF1WrPZ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 18, 2026

Gavin Sheets on this 6-game road trip:



.625 AVG

4 HR

.739 OBP

1.438 SLG

2.177 OPS



He ranks 1st in MLB in all those statistical categories since May 12. pic.twitter.com/XfEQ61xxxC — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) May 18, 2026

We have recalled RHP Lucas Giolito from Double-A San Antonio and optioned RHP Alek Jacob to Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 17, 2026

File this under the "This is crazy" category:



This is the first time that Machado, Merrill and Tatis all have hits in a game since April 27 vs. CHC (17 game span). #Padres — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) May 18, 2026

The Padres allowed three runs on just one hit tonight. That's weird. They're the first team to win a game in that fashion -- with 3+ runs allowed but one hit or fewer -- since the 1988 Detroit Tigers.



They're first team to do so -- win or loss -- since the 2016 Mariners. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) May 18, 2026

It's Gavin Sheets night in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/Ri1DLviwF8 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 18, 2026

Where will the Vedder Cup guitar be displayed at Petco Park? — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 18, 2026

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