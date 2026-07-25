Fernando Tatis Makes Feelings Clear on Padres Trading Best Hitter at Deadline

For most of the 2026 season, offense has been hard to come by for the San Diego Padres.

With this, it has limited the overall ceiling of the team, seeing the Padres fall in the standings following a hot start to the year. But with the trade deadline coming up on Aug. 3, it allows the Padres to add more to the roster for a potential playoff push.

However, given where the team is in the standings — four games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League — there has been some thought that San Diego could become sellers. If the Padres decide to be sellers, they do have a few players who would be of interest to opposing teams.

One of these players is veteran infielder Ty France, who has been argubaly the best hitter in the Padres lineup all year long. France signed a minor league contract with the Padres over the offseason, and not even the front office could have envisioned his breakout.

Overall, the veteran has hit .279 with 16 home runs and 43 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .883. Given his success, the Padres could elect to move him for future assets if they decide to sell at the deadline.

However, that would not make Fernando Tatis Jr. very happy.

“It’s a terrible part of the game, but it’s part of the game,” Tatis said of a potential France trade. “He has been carrying us offensively. He’s probably been the best offensive player on our team. So it would be a shame if he’s leaving home because he’s playing too good.”

France has given the Padres lineup a major boost, and losing his bat for the stretch run would be tough. But with the slugger set to hit free agency after the season ends, the Padres may prefer to land some assets for him if they don't think they can make a playoff run.

Undergoing strong asset management is crucial for any organization, and if the Padres are going to sell, France is one of the stronger trade chips. But if France does stay with the Padres, it could energize the guys in the clubhouse.

Since coming back to San Diego, France has fit in well within the locker room. France has been ecstatic to return to the Padres, and he's been doing everything in his power to help the team win.

The veteran spoke with Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune about returning to the organization earlier this season.

"It’s great to be back here. Like I said earlier, you envision yourself playing for one team your entire career and, you know, we’re back," France said. "To be able to help the group — this is such a talented roster and such a good team — to be able to contribute, it means a lot. And I’m gonna continue to fight and do what I can to help."

France is in a waiting game until the trade deadline expires, like many other players on the Padres' roster. His fate will be tied to what the front office thinks they can get for his services, or how the team performs on the field over the next few series.

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