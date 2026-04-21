Padres Notes: Friars Could Make Addition, Luis Campusano Breakout, Mason Miller Downplays Streak

The San Diego Padres were recently sold for $3.9 billion, and the new influx of cash may lead to a major on-field addition.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that "there is great optimism within the Padres organization that the new owner will loosen what have been tight restrictions on the ability to add payroll."

In other news, backstop Luis Campusano finally appears to be breaking out, and manager Craig Stammen recently gave his seal of approval to the 27-year-old.

“I trust Campusano," Stammen said. "A lot of people in the organization trust him. Maybe me validating that trust in him helps a little bit. But I felt really comfortable when I was throwing to him. I always loved throwing to Campusano. Maybe when the manager feels that strongly about it, it’s a little easier for the player. He’s done exactly what we expected of him and maybe a little bit more."

Finally, it is no secret that Mason Miller has been untouchable to start 2026. He hasn't allowed an earned run in 11.1 innings of work, has struck out 27 of 38 batters he has faced and has eight saves in as many opportunities.

Dating back to last season, Miller is now just four outs away from having the longest scoreless streak in franchise history. He spoke on the disconnect between ending 2025 on a hot streak and starting 2026 with otherworldly dominance as two separate occurrences.

“It seems disconnected to me, over the course of two seasons,” Miller said. “This season is off to a good start. I finished last season strong. The two aren’t necessarily connected.”

Regardless of how the Reaper views it, he is an inning away from franchise history, but has already done something unseen in MLB in over a century. His 71.1% strikeout rate is the highest by a pitcher in his first 11 appearances since at least 1900.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Could Make Major On-Field Addition Following $3.9 Billion Sale: Report

Former Padres Top Prospect Finally Breaking Out, And Has Full Support From Manager

Padres' Mason Miller Doesn't Think His Scoreless Streak Should Count

Padres-Royals Freddy Fermin Trade Suddenly Looks One-Sided

Padres' Craig Stammen Wants Players to Be Mad at Him for One Reason

Rival Owner Thought Padres Were Worth $2.5 Billion, Shocked by $3.9 Billion Sale

Padres Tweets of the Day

MERRILL MADNESS 😤



Jackson Merrill's home run robbery of Julio Rodríguez is the Play of the Week! pic.twitter.com/PfPhxIp2sA — MLB (@MLB) April 20, 2026

Introducing the Padres 5‑Tool Trade Academy 💛



Learn More: https://t.co/6KXUGMr2mL pic.twitter.com/MYZ5pQ5fUG — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 20, 2026

Hitters beware ... The Reaper is coming for you 🔥



Thirty-eight hitters have come to the plate against Mason Miller this season. He’s punched out 27 of them. His 71.1% strikeout rate is the highest by a pitcher in his first 11 appearances of a season since at least 1900.



h/t:… https://t.co/uxf88byQfq pic.twitter.com/iMW5AKs9TC — MLB (@MLB) April 20, 2026

Mason Miller this season: 27 strikeouts, 38 batters faced



That 71.1% strikeout rate is the highest by a pitcher in his first 11 appearances of a season since at least 1900 https://t.co/yKIPgYczE6 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 19, 2026

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