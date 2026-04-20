Padres' Mason Miller Doesn't Think His Scoreless Streak Should Count

San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller is in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches in Major League Baseball history.

Miller has opened the 2026 season with 11.1 consecutive scoreless innings. He's allowed just two hits and two walks while going 8-for-8 in save opportunities. He's struck out 27 of the 38 batters he's faced.

His 71.1% strikeout rate is the highest by a pitcher in his first 11 appearances of a season since at least 1900, per MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

Mason Miller this season: 27 strikeouts, 38 batters faced



That 71.1% strikeout rate is the highest by a pitcher in his first 11 appearances of a season since at least 1900 https://t.co/yKIPgYczE6 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 19, 2026

Miller's dominance dates back to last season, when he was acquired by the Padres ahead of the 2025 trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Athletics.

Miller allowed two earned runs in his second appearance with the team on Aug. 5. He hasn't allowed one since.

Miller's scoreless innings streak sits at 32.2 innings, which only includes regular season action. In that time, Miller has also pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in the postseason and threw four shutout innings in the World Baseball Classic.

For the sake of records, though, Miller has a 32.2 scoreless innings streak, putting him one inning away from Padres franchise history. Cla Meredith pitched 33.2 consecutive scoreless innings for San Diego back in 2006. Miller is four outs away from passing him.

Miller, however, doesn't know how much merit there is in this streak.

“It seems disconnected to me, over the course of two seasons,” Miller said this weekend. “This season is off to a good start. I finished last season strong. The two aren’t necessarily connected.”

For the sake of the record-books the two seasons are connected, but Miller told Padres On SI he wasn't worried about that.

"Everybody talks about the streak and everything like that, but last year’s numbers are last year’s numbers and everybody starts at zero this year," Miller recently said in an exclusive interview. "So I’m happy with how I’ve come out of the gate this year and looking to continue to do so."

Miller has been practically untouchable this season, and is on the verge of history. He's just takings one outing at a time, though.

“The way I’m looking at things is just outing to outing,” Miller said. “Just because I’ve been having a lot of success doesn’t mean there haven’t been things that I want to work on or focus on or change outing to outing.

"Success is a scary place sometimes where you get complacent. So just staying up on everything and always focusing on getting a little better.”

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