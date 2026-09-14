Red-Hot Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge 4-Game Series vs Rockies

The San Diego Padres are among the hottest teams in Major League Baseball as they enter the penultimate week of the regular season.

The Padres just swept the San Francisco Giants and have won seven games in a row. They've won three consecutive series, going 8-1 in that span.

Thanks to their run of dominance, the Padres (81-68) have gained a 2.5-game advantage over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third and final wild-card spot. Perhaps more impressive, they're just 1.5 games back of both the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies for the top two spots.

As for the Rockies (55-94), they've lost seven in a row and eight of their last nine games.

The Padres are 8-1 against the Rockies this season.

Padres vs Giants Pitching Probables

Monday, Sept. 14: RHP Casey Mize vs. RHP Tomoyuki Sugano

Mize has struggled since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers, sporting a 6.34 ERA over seven starts and 32.2 innings.

As for Sugano, he's 12-9 with a 5.30 ERA across 26 starts this season. He faced the Padres in April, allowing one run over 5.2 innings in Colorado's lone win over San Diego this season.

Tuesday, Sept. 15: RHP Walker Buehler vs. TBA

Buehler lasted just 2.1 innings in his most recent start as manager Craig Stammen made an aggressive move to the bullpen. Before that, though, he enjoyed a run of five consecutive games pitching at least five innings and allowing three or fewer runs.

Overall this season, he has a 4.61 ERA across 29 starts and 138.2 innings. He faced the Rockies twice in April, pitching six shutout innings at Petco Park in his first start before allowing four runs on eight hits over 2.2 innings at Coors Field in his second one.

The Rockies haven't yet announced a starter for Tuesday's game. Last week, right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner started in this spot in the rotation.

Wednesday, Sept. 16: LHP Robbie Ray vs. RHP Mason Adams

Ray, like Mize, has also struggled since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline. He's made seven starts, compiling a 5.35 ERA over 33.2 innings.

He's faced the Rockies three times this year, all as a member of the San Francisco Giants. Overall, he's allowed five earned runs over 15 innings with 14 strikoeuts.

As for Adams, he made his MLB debut on Aug. 25 and has four career starts under his belt, sporting a 3.38 ERA across 18.2 innings with 22 strikeouts.

Thursday, Sept. 17: RHP Michael King vs. RHP Tanner Gordon

King takes the ball in the series finale looking to continue his dominance.

The right-hander is 11-9 with a 3.03 ERA over 175 innings this season. He faced the Rockies on July 28, allowing four runs over six innings with six strikeouts.

As for Gordon, he has a 5.55 ERA across 22 appearances (10 starts) and 97.1 innings this season.

How to Watch Padres vs Nationals September 7-9

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's game is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Thursday's series finale is 12:10 p.m. PT/3:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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