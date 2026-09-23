Padres Notes: Magic Number Update, Ty France Nearly Retired, Pitchers Set for Rest of Dodgers Series

The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-0, on Tuesday evening and fell to 87-70 on the year. The Padres' magic number remains at 2 and the Chicago Cubs lost to the Miami Marlins, creating another three-way tie for the more favorable wild-card seeding in the National League.

The Chicago Cubs fail to clinch, lose 8-2 in 12 innings to the Marlins.

The Phillies already won, and unless the Padres stage a comeback (down 5-0 to the Dodgers in the 6th inning) there will be a 3-way tie for the top NL wild-card berth and critical home field in 1st round. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 23, 2026

Right-hander Michael King struck out five but allowed as many earned runs, going just four innings. He entered the game with a 3.03 ERA and just a 1.26 ERA across his last five starts (32 innings) before his rough outing.

In other news, veteran first baseman Ty France revealed just how close he was to retirement before a 2026 campaign that proved to be the best of his eight seasons in MLB. France is hitting .299 on the year with a career-high 21 home runs and has been one of the few constants for San Diego during such a tumultuous season.

After coming within two outs of hoisting a World Series trophy last season, potentially picking the storybook ending to his time in professional baseball, France spoke on starting the year on a minor league contract.

“I still felt like I had something to offer to this game, to a team,” France said. “I went into spring training with the thought, ‘There’s a chance this could be it. If I don’t make a team out of camp, I don’t know if I want to go to Triple-A.' It was just a sink or swim kind of thing. Thankfully, it worked out.”

Manager Craig Stammen knows how special this season has been not only to the veteran, but as a first-year manager on a team desperate for deep October run.

“It’s been a lot of fun, watching him prove himself to everybody,” Stammen said. “Including myself. At the beginning of the season, I don’t think we saw him as an everyday player, but a solid bench piece that we’d have that would give us a professional at-bat, every time.

“But, he’s been maybe our most important hitter throughout the entire season, our most consistent hitter throughout the entire season.”

Finally, the Padres took an unfortunate loss on Tuesday, but have Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray on the mound Wednesday, and Nick Pivetta pitching Thursday to close out the three-game set. Though Ray has had a rough time to start his Padres career, Pivetta has allowed three earned runs in 14 innings since his return from a nearly five-month injured list stint as the two will look to finish the series strong.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Ty France Nearly Retired Before Breakout 2026 Season With Padres

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Massive Series vs Dodgers Before Postseason

Padres Announce Starting Lineup for Series-Opener vs Dodgers With Surprise Designated Hitter

Padres Tweets of the Day

Nice catch by Dustin Harris to gun down Josue de Paula at home for the double play#padres pic.twitter.com/xqmVitC8s1 — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) September 23, 2026

Dave Roberts and Walker Buehler reunite ahead of the Padres series. @SportingTrib | #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/sZW4WEicMM — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) September 22, 2026

Craig Stammen shared his thoughts on Jake Cronenworth being named NL Player of the Week, the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth tonight and the latest updates on Jason Adam, Gavin Sheets and Miguel Andujar: pic.twitter.com/04dwRa58vD — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 23, 2026

"It's gonna be a fun series." 👀



Jake Cronenworth talks with @laurenjbara about the Padres' hot streak ahead of their series against the Dodgers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z6OAx7ngFJ — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) September 23, 2026

Jason Adam talks about yesterday’s live BP at Petco Park.



Adam says he feels “100% ready” to be activated. pic.twitter.com/bzy8LqydPt — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 22, 2026

“I think the Padres are the most dangerous team in baseball right now... Their stars are starring” ⭐️



San Diego has won 13 of their last 14 games! pic.twitter.com/WwA0fBks4u — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 22, 2026

Ty France talks about the Padres’ series against the Dodgers, opportunity to clinch a postseason spot, and the team’s offense. pic.twitter.com/BoE3AtQP4N — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 22, 2026

“They’re not going away. They are a force to be reckoned with.”@Ken_Rosenthal believes the Padres will be a dangerous postseason opponent. pic.twitter.com/nHUFYSOvba — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 22, 2026

“What matters in the playoffs is what you’ve done lately.”



The Padres offense is at full strength for October, while their rotation remains the only question, says Alden Gonzalez. pic.twitter.com/BK47m17jUO — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) September 22, 2026

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