Padres Notes: Magic Number Shrinks, Roster Move Incoming, Fernando Tatis Makes History

The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 9-2, on Thursday and improved to 84-69 on the year.

Michael King struck out six across as many innings and allowed two earned runs and two walks on the way to win No. 12 on the year. Dustin Harris had a three-hit, three-RBI outing; Ty France and Xander Bogaerts (who hit a 441-foot home run and an RBI triple in the second inning) also had three hits; and Jake Cronenworth and Samad Taylor each had multi-hit afternoons.

With the win, the Padres' magic number is now down to six. That means any combination of six Padres wins or Arizona Diamondbacks losses will punch a postseason ticket for San Diego.

With a commanding four-game lead over the Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot, the question now shifts to if/when the Friars will overtake the Chicago Cubs or Philadelphia Phillies, who hold just a one-game advantage over the Padres.

In other news, the Padres are expected to make a big roster move this weekend to bring a boost to the offense. Before a wrist fracture in July sidelined him, Miguel Andujar had an OPS of .888 in the 15 games before his injury, and added five home runs and 22 RBIs across the first half of 2026.

Finally, Fernando Tatis Jr. made incredible history with his 23rd home run of the season launched on Tuesday. For someone who went 55 games without a long ball to start the season — not to mention a slugging percentage of just .307 in that span — Tatis spoke about the work he put in to get back to a recognizable place in the batter's box.

“I just put a lot of work, and I work right,” he said, via The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. “So either way — if it happened or it did not happen — I was glad with my process because I know I have put all the work. I have done all the right homework, I have taken care of my body, and I have been really dedicated with it. So my process. That’s where I take a lot of pride in, and then the results, if the baseball gods want me there, with my talent, I know I have a pretty good chance.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Lineup Expected to Get Massive Boost This Weekend

Padres' Fernando Tatis Accomplishes Feat That's Never Been Done in MLB History

Padres Predicted to Retain 2 Key Pitchers Who Could Opt Out This Offseason

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has made MLB HISTORY amid his dominant stretch of play this season👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Qz1BlW2kU1 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 17, 2026

Bogey goes boom 💥 pic.twitter.com/67Ykx2AwLk — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 17, 2026

An MLB insider predicted whether two key Padres pitchers — Yuki Matsui and Wandy Peralta — will opt in or out of their contracts this offseason👀👀



Read below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1u9sXUrPh9 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 17, 2026

Xander Bogaerts is the first player in Padres history with a homer and triple in an inning



He’s the second in MLB this year, joining Tristan Peters on 7/10



Before this year, it hadn’t happened since Shin-Soo Choo on 4/26/17 https://t.co/NNYbQyPQEQ — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 17, 2026

A little bit of this, a little bit of that 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/C6JLpE3dSX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 17, 2026

Do you think Mud likes the view, @DonOrsillo? 😂 pic.twitter.com/eHnTzckqry — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 17, 2026

The @Padres and the "AJ Preller Magic Show" are 9-1 in their last 10 games and hold sole possession of the third NL Wild Card spot! 🪄#MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/t5sRU8gUNC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 17, 2026

Your weekend plans are all set. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 17, 2026

Full question/answer. The Phillies are great, the Braves are great, the Cubs are great, the dodgers are great. Hope the Padres have a chance to beat any and/or all of them pic.twitter.com/3gc3Df3Kft — Ryan Cohen (@RyanCohen24) September 17, 2026

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